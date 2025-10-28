Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Rookie season 8 premiere date revealed alongside Will Trent season 4 and the return of High Potential
Kaitlin Olson's High Potential, Will Trent season 4, The Rookie season 8, comedies Shifting Gears and Abbott Elementary, 9-1-1, and Grey's Anatomy all have 2026 air dates

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
2026 will kick off with the return of our favorite ABC shows, Will Trent, The Rookie, and the season two midseason premiere of Kaitlin Olson's High Potential. All three will air Tuesday, January 7, with Will Trent's season four premiere opening the evening at 8/7c. High Potential will air at 9/8c, and The Rookie 10/9c. The following day will see hit comedies Shifting Gears and Abbott Elementary back with their midseason premieres, as  Thursday, January 8, will see the midseason returns of 9-1-1, new spin-off 9-1-1: Nashville, and Grey's Anatomy.

Elsewhere, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will resume its sixth season on Friday, January 9, followed by 20/20, and NBA Saturday Primetime returns for select Saturdays beginning January 24 with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Two days later, on Monday, January 26, American Idol will drop its season 24 premiere. ABC has also confirmed the Scrubs reboot will premiere on Wednesday, February 24, 2026. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley will all return to the show, alongside new cast members Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster.

The Rookie season eight will open with Officer John Nolan not in Los Angeles but in Prague, Czech Republic. "When I first said, hey, I want to go to Prague for season eight, I got some looks, because that's not a normal network television thing to do," showrunner Alexi Hawley told fans at San Diego Comic Con in July. "But I'm like we can absorb it, because we've gotten really good at making the show." Nathan Fillion, who stars as John Nolan, added: "It felt like we were making Casino Royale." Jenna Dewan, who plays John's wife Bailey Nune, was also in Prague for the arc that is expected to involve the return of series antagonist Monica Stevens. 

Will Trent season three ended on several cliffhangers, with Angie finding out she is pregnant, and Amanda in the hospital. Will has also just discovered that Sheriff Caleb Roussard is his biological father, and star Ramon Rodriguez teased in an interview with the LA Times: "There's just so many questions that we will get to explore — I mean, is there new love in Will's life?"

ALFONSO RIBEIRO IN AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS© Disney

SUNDAY, JANUARY. 4

7 PM — America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 36 Return)

Will Trent cast: Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba, Ramon Rodriguez as Will Trent, Bluebell as Betty, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell. © Disney

TUESDAY, JANUARY. 6

8 PM — Will Trent (Season 4 Premiere)

9 PM — High Potential (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10 PM — The Rookie (Season 8 Premiere)

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - "Wishlist" - It's Wishlist Week at Abbott: a chance for teachers to ask the local community for new school supplies. Janine takes to TikTok and with Ava's assistance, her video is a success and goes viral. Feeling confident, Janine and Ava make a video for Barbara behind her back after she declines their help. Later, Janine encourages Gregory to decorate his classroom on an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary" QUINTA BRUNSON© ABC via Getty Images

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY. 7

8 PM — Shifting Gears (Season 2 Midseason Return)

8:30 PM — Abbott Elementary (Season 5 Midseason Return)

10 PM — Shark Tank (Season 17 Midseason Return)

9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark as Buck, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Angela Bassett as Athena, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen© Disney

THURSDAY, JANUARY. 8

8 PM — 9-1-1 (Season 9 Midseason Return)

9 PM — 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 1 Midseason Return)

10 PM — Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22 Midseason Return)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White© Disney

FRIDAY, JANUARY, 9

8 PM — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6 Midseason Return)

9 PM — 20/20 (Season 48 Midseason Return)

lebron james holding up basketball and one finger© Getty Images

SATURDAY, JANUARY. 24

8 PM — Inside the NBA

8:30 PM — Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan during the season 23 finale of American Idol© Getty

MONDAY, JANUARY. 26

8 PM — American Idol (Season 24 Premiere)

Actors Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison poses for a publicity photo for the television show "Scrubs."© Getty Images

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY. 25

8 PM — Scrubs (Two-Episode Series Premiere)

Ken Jennings hosts Celebrity Jeopardy© Disney

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27

8 PM — Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (Season 4 Premiere)

Taylor Frankie Paul is the next Bachlorette© Getty Images

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

8 PM — The Bachelorette (Season 22 Premiere)

