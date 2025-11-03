General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening November 3 - November 7

Tracy Quartermaine finally has the upper hand in Port Angeles after a week of drama in General Hospital – but is it too late? Ronnie had, understandably, been suspicious of Drew's motives when he tried to connect with her and offered to buy the Quartermaine mansion, and Michael stopped by to beg Ronnie not to sell to Drew. Ronnie admitted through tears that there was something else going on, but that she was too far over her head not to sell to Drew. Martin and Drew arrived before Ronnie could say more, and Drew found one more opportunity to rub it in Michael's face that he was raising Michael's kids with Willow in the Quartermaine mansion, and not Michael.

At the same time, Tracy finally began to go through Monica's things after Lucy reminded her that the memories lived on in Tracy's heart and not a building, and in the final moments of the October 31 episode, Tracy found Monica's will, just as viewers saw Ronnie signed the contract that saw the Quartermaine mansion be sold to Drew.

The Who Shot Drew? storyline may have wrapped up with the reveal that it was Willow who shot Drew, but the impact is ongoing, after viewers saw Drew tell a visibly shaken Michael that he would be telling the police that it was Michael who shot him, in order to save Willow. But in what may be another blow for Drew, Willow's new attorney Alexis will "clash" with Drew this week.

And in what may be a good sign for Michael, his father Sonny will have a private meeting with Justine, the assistant district attorney. Sonny had pointed out last week to Michael that his anger towards Drew would not play well if he was placed on a stand, so what is Sonny up to now?

November 3, 2025: Drew is rattled

Tracy has the upper hand. Drew is rattled. Britt is caught in the act. Sonny pleads with Alexis. Emma and Gio further their plan.

November 4, 2025: Britt receives a warning.

Britt receives a warning. Portia has stern words for Jordan. Martin confides in Laura. Rocco is foiled. Alexis and Drew clash.

November 5, 2025: Alexis supports Danny

Anna is in danger. Gio is the voice of reason. Alexis supports Danny. Sonny arranges a private meeting with Justine. Felicia and Spinelli are relieved.

November 6, 2025: Tracy has her work cut out for her

Josslyn receives a new assignment. Tracy has her work cut out for her. Marco catches Lucas off-guard. Felicia takes on a new case. A familiar face lands in Port Charles.

November 7, 2025: Ava impresses Sidwell

Sonny confers with Jason. Laura’s mayoral campaign suffers a setback. Carly updates Valentin. Ava impresses Sidwell. Emma and Charlotte strategize.