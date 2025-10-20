General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening October 20 - October 24

The Who Shot Drew? storyline appears to be coming to an end on General Hospital this week, after viewers saw both Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) arrested for their alleged role in the attack. Their arraignment will take place on Monday, but not before it takes a "shocking turn". In Port Charles? We're not surprised. That turn may be connected to Michael's (Rory Gibson) decision to "make a bold statement"; was he actually behind the shooting? It's a theory fans have long suspected, especially after evidence was found to suggest the gun may have been planted in Willow's room. Or have we all been looking in the wrong direction?

Spoilers reveal that Michael's om Cary (Laura Wright) is "given food for thought" midweek; has she been trying to protect her son and grandchildren by setting up his ex-wife all along? The week will conclude with Willow getting a new lawyer, Drew threatening legal action while also finding a new potential ally, and Michael escalating his plan. Will the truth finally emerge?

Elsewhere, Tracy (Jane Elliot) is still furious after discovering that the Quartermaine Mansion is now Ronnie's after the late Monica gifted it to Ronnie in her will. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) decides to host a party, perhaps to welcome Ronnie to the family, but Tracy's "war with Ronnie escalates", and by midweek, the matriarch is forced to "defend herself".

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) returned to Port Charles earlier this month, and he's already up to trouble, with show bosses sharing that "revelations this fall will have him striking an unlikely alliance and making a run at freedom — and taking revenge on Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna)." This week, viewers will see him get an "unexpected visitor"... will this be connected to his warning to daughter Charlotte (Bluesy Burke) about Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thibauld)? Keep reading for more spoilers....

© Disney Katelynn Macmullen and Rory Gibson in General Hospital

October, 20, 2025: Michael's bold statement

Nina and Willow's arraignment takes a shocking turn. Brook Lynn hosts a party. Jordan puts the pieces together. Michael makes a bold statement. Carly gives Jack an out.

October, 21, 2025: Kai apologizes to Curtis

Tracy's war with Ronnie escalates. Portia vents to Isaiah. Kai apologizes to Curtis. Alexis receives a tempting offer. Lucas debates with Lulu.

© Disney Erika Slezak as Ronnie in General Hospital

October, 22, 2025: Tracy defends her actions

Valentin gets an unexpected visitor. Brennan meets with Josslyn. Carly is given food for thought. Emma and Gio make a plan. Tracy defends herself.

October, 23, 2025: Drew threatens legal action

Kristina does some digging. Willow meets with her new attorney. Cody meets his new boss. Drew threatens legal action. Chase is taken aback.

© Disney Cynthia Watros (Nina), Ryan Paevey (Nathan) and Josh Swickard (Chase) in General Hospital

October, 24, 2025: Michael's plan escalates

Jason offers support. Lulu and Nathan reconnect. Brook Lynn gets bittersweet news. Michael escalates his plan. Drew finds a potential ally.