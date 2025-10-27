General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening October 27 - October 31

It was all kicking off in Port Charles last week as General Hospital viewers saw Brook Lynn give her blessing to mom Lois to pursue a new role as Blaze's tour manager – even if it did mean she would be leaving the city – while Nathan admitted he was worried that he wouldn't be able to be a good dad to James, and Drew connected with Ronnie and offered to buy the Quartermaine mansion. But has his conniving actually worked? After Ronnie inherited the mansion (to the fury of Tracy), Congressman Drew visited to build a bond.

Ronnie was understandably suspicious of Drew's motives, especially when he used their shared animosity of Tracy as a way to connect, but Drew will do anything to butter up Ronnie, especially if it helps him get his hands on the mansion, which he offered to buy from her, should she ever want to sell. This week, viewers will see Ronnie making an announcement that will shock the Quartermaines, and leave Tracy drowning her sorrows. Has she accepted Drew's offer?

Elsewhere Nathan "makes a promise," and we can't help but wonder if it is to James. Nathan had been fearful that Maxie had fallen out of love with him in the last seven years while he allegedly had been in a coma after a car accident that left him unresponsive; viewers may recall residents of Port Charles had thought he had died in 2018. But Nathan's return has some wondering if it really is Nathan, especially as Maxie herself remains in a coma after being poisoned.

Britt, meanwhile, has a busy week as she faces off with Elizabeth, gets a surprise from Jason and then "gets new marching orders". Keep reading for more spoilers:

October, 27, 2025: Nathan makes a promise

Lulu gets upsetting news. Nathan makes a promise. Sidwell approaches Sonny. Portia and Trina have a heart-to-heart. Gio confides in Emma.

October, 28, 2025:Jason confronts Carly

Anna gets answers. Nina plays dirty. Curtis is left reeling. Ned tries to reason with Tracy. Portia reaches out to Ava.

October, 29, 2025: Britt and Elizabeth face off

Ronnie’s announcement shocks the Quartermaines. Britt and Elizabeth face off. Curtis has a tense encounter with Isaiah. Lulu and Dante clash. Nathan issues a warning.

October, 30, 2025: Tracy drowns her sorrows

Jason surprises Britt. Tracy drowns her sorrows. Cody seeks legal advice. Sonny voices his regrets. Justine grills Jordan.

October, 31, 2025: Brennan makes a proposition

Tracy and Lucy reminisce about Alan. Brennan makes a proposition. Drew suffers a setback. Britt gets new marching orders. Laura is dismayed.