Strictly's fifth couple bids emotional farewell after Halloween special featuring Traitors star

It was another spooktacular Halloween episode of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, but the competition came to an end for Ellie Goldstein and her partner, Vito Coppola, who became the fifth couple to leave the show on Sunday night's results episode. It was another tough dance-off as Ellie and Vito faced EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon – the couple's third time in the bottom two. Ellie and Vito took to the stage to perform their Tango to 'Abracadabra' by Lady Gaga, while Balvinder and Julian reprised their Rumba to 'Stay' by Shakespears Sister. On the final leaderboard, Ellie and Vito scored 27 points, leaving them second from the bottom, while Balvinder and Julian just pipped them to the post with 28 points.
Ellie faced Balvinder in the dance-off
Who did the judges vote for?
After both couples performed their dances for a second time, the judges were unanimous in their decision: Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse all voted to save Balvinder and Julian. Head Judge Shirley Ballas, who had the deciding vote this week, said she would have also chosen to save Balvinder and Julian, before adding that "Ellie was also outstanding throughout the whole competition."
An incredible partnership
Speaking to Ellie and Vito after the vote, host Tess Daly said to Vito: "Everyone behind the scenes, everyone in front of the camera, everyone at home, can see what an incredible partnership you have had with Ellie and just how much it means to you."
Turning to Ellie, Vito replied: "Honestly, there are no words I can use to describe how proud I am of you and you did really change my life so much. You made me such a better person. At the beginning of this year, I said to myself please, please, please can you send me a beautiful angel into my life? And now you arrived. I've never had a little sister but I always wanted one. Now, I have you and you're my little sister forever, and your big brother is always by your side."
Vito said he and Ellie would continue to dance together after the show
Reflecting on her journey, Ellie said how much fun she'd had dancing with Vito. "I've enjoyed it so much!" she said. "He is a kind person and all I wanted from day one. You have been so heartwarming, thank you to you [Vito]." Vito added that he will continue to dance with Ellie beyond the competition.
Cat Burns performed 'How to be Human'
A Traitorous appearance
Sunday's results show also featured a guest appearance from The Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns, who sang her new song 'How to be Human', which was accompanied by a performance by professional dancers Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu. The evening also included a devilish Monsters' Ball group routine by the professional dancers.
The Strictly judges gave Lewis Cope a perfect score
The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 8 November at 6.25 pm, with the results show on Sunday 9 November at 7.10 pm. Next week's results show will see the professionals joined by the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment to mark Remembrance Sunday.