Strictly's fifth couple bids emotional farewell after Halloween special featuring Traitors star

Speaking to Ellie and Vito after the vote, host Tess Daly said to Vito: "Everyone behind the scenes, everyone in front of the camera, everyone at home, can see what an incredible partnership you have had with Ellie and just how much it means to you."

Turning to Ellie, Vito replied: "Honestly, there are no words I can use to describe how proud I am of you and you did really change my life so much. You made me such a better person. At the beginning of this year, I said to myself please, please, please can you send me a beautiful angel into my life? And now you arrived. I've never had a little sister but I always wanted one. Now, I have you and you're my little sister forever, and your big brother is always by your side."