Model Ellie Goldstein reveals how Down syndrome has never held her back

The trailblazer made history as the first model with Down syndrome to feature in an advert for a high-end fashion brand

She may be only 21 years old, but Ellie Goldstein has accomplished many extraordinary things in her life. A true trailblazer, she made history in 2020 by becoming the first model with Down's syndrome (or Down syndrome) to feature in an advert for a high-end fashion brand - a powerful partnership with Gucci - and has gone on to grace the cover of seven magazines, including UK Vogue.

But one of the Essex-born star's favourite achievements came when she was a few hours old.

Ellie's new memoir

In December 2001, a doctor advised Ellie's parents Yvonne and Mark not to feed their newborn daughter as they didn't know if she would be able to take a bottle. However, when they did try it, their baby girl latched on with no problem at all.

It was the first of many times that her incredible fight and determination shone through – and is one of the anecdotes recounted in her inspirational new autobiography Against All Odds.

"My best story is me putting my gums on my bottle and not letting go," she tells HELLO! with a smile in this exclusive interview.

Laughing, her proud mum Yvonne adds: "She knew what she wanted," to which Ellie quickly replies: "Yeah… milk!"

Ellie with dad Mark and mum Yvonne

The model's effervescent spirit leaps off the page in her memoir, which, she says, is "full of funny, cheeky, happy stories".

As part of the writing process, Ellie sat down with her mum to look back over her life so far, including how a doctor, on the day of Ellie's birth, told her parents she would never walk or talk or be able to go to university.

Suffice to say, she proved her doubters wrong - and then some.

© Zak Walton Ellie made history as the first model with Down Syndrome to feature in an advert for a high-end fashion brand

A joyful force of energy, Ellie, who had open-heart surgery for a congenital defect when just six months old, is a skilled dancer and successful model who is now at college studying performing arts, having earned distinctions in previous exams.

The first book to be published under presenter and campaigner Katie Piper's literary imprint The UnSeen, which gives previously unheard voices a platform, Ellie's story is told in her own words.

There are also contributions from Yvonne, 27-year-old sister Amy and influential figures in her life, such as her dance teacher Beca Barnard and Evette, her primary school learning support assistant.

"We wanted the readers to know exactly what happened right from the beginning to where she is now and how far she's come," Yvonne tells us. "It was very emotional to look back. Ellie had heard what had happened [at the beginning of her life], but she never knew in detail like she does now. She dealt with it really well."

"Barbie looked like me and my face," said Ellie

Ellie and recognition from Barbie

Testament to her influence in the fashion world, this year Ellie was chosen as the UK ambassador for the first Barbie doll based on a person with Down's syndrome.

"My heart melted a bit when they gave me the doll," she says. "It was amazing. The Barbie looked like me and my face. I stared at it."

"Ellie was lost for words – for once!" adds Yvonne, laughing.

© Zak Walton "My dreams have come true, and Down syndrome has never held me back," she said

Ellie and her Vogue cover

And after developing a passion for clothes as a toddler, Ellie's ultimate dream of being on the cover of Vogue came true in May.

"I was like: 'What? Is this real or am I dreaming?'" she says. "I didn't get nervous on the photoshoot. I just felt wide awake and excited. I loved it."

"Ellie went hunting in every shop and she put her [magazine cover] right at the front of the shelves," Yvonne says with a laugh.

With her biggest goal already achieved at the age of 21, where does Ellie go from here? "New York," she says, excitedly. "In lockdown, I couldn't go to America so I'd love to walk on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week."

Down syndrome

In Against All Odds, Ellie shares her advice to anyone who might identify with her story, or feel disheartened in the face of doubt, writing: "My dreams have come true, and Down syndrome has never held me back. If you have someone in your life with Down's or another disability, get excited about what they can do, not worried about what they can't!"

"I'm extremely proud of Ellie," says Yvonne. "She's achieved everything she's wanted to. I hope others learn from her and that her happiness will rub off on people when they read her book."

"She's very determined and confident…" she continues, to which Ellie adds – "and sassy!"

Against All Odds by Ellie Goldstein, part of Katie Piper's The UnSeen series, is out on 21 September, published by SPCK

