Strictly Come Dancing's biggest scandals so far – from injuries to bullying claims

Strictly Come Dancing has firmly established itself as the jewel in the BBC crown ever since its first season back in 2004, and remains a top contender for the most-watched show on iPlayer. But in recent years, the hit competition has faced growing scrutiny following a series of complaints and behind-the-scenes controversies. Concerns first surfaced in October 2023, when Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington withdrew from the competition and later launched a formal complaint about her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice. It was later revealed that in the same year, dancer Graziano di Prima had kicked his partner Zara McDermott once during rehearsals – something he apologised for at the time – leading to his removal from the line-up in 2024. With the show no stranger to drama, especially in recent weeks with hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announcing their shock departure, we're taking a look back at the biggest Strictly scandals so far…
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington
Amanda exited the show mid-way through the series in 2023, with reports claiming that she and Giovanni Pernice weren't getting along during training and that Amanda's lawyers had requested footage from the rehearsal room.
In the following months, Giovanni denied accusations of "abusive or threatening behaviour", which prompted the BBC to launch an investigation.
The Sherlock actress later spoke about the experience, alleging that Giovanni was "unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean" during their time on the show.
In a Channel 4 interview, she said: "It's out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I'm not the one who's blocking it. I've said anyone can watch it, but he [Giovanni] doesn't want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he's got nothing to hide."
She also spoke about victim blaming, admitting that she received death threats after coming forward with her experience on the show.
In response to the claims, a representative for Giovanni said at the time: "The BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us. They do not resemble Amanda's latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form. Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour."
After launching an investigation into the allegations in September 2024, the BBC upheld the complaints of verbal bullying and harassment, but claims of physical aggression and threatening behaviour were not.
The BBC's director general Tim Davie issued an apology to Amanda, saying he was "very sorry" before adding: "There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed. We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind… There are clearly learnings specifically about oversight in the training rooms that we had needed to address."
Meanwhile, Giovanni said: "I'm glad the review has finally come to an end. I'm relieved that the allegations that I was threatening and abusive were found not to be true. It has been an extremely difficult year, reading story after story and not being able to say anything in return as I respected the integrity of the review, which the BBC asked everyone to do."
The dancer, who was not included in the Strictly 2024 line-up, continued: "I loved my time on Strictly and made some amazing memories. But now I am fully focused on Dancing with the Stars in Italy and supporting my dance partner Bianca."
Will Bayley
In light of the BBC's investigation into behaviour in the training room, Paralympic tennis player Will spoke out about feeling pressured to do a jump from a high table during a routine, despite his coach telling the Strictly team that he would be unable to do jumps due to his condition arthrogryposis, which affects his limbs. Will, who was paired up with Janette Manrara in the 2019 series, told The Sun: "Everyone assured me I would be fine. I didn't want to do the jump, and my coach said before, 'He can't do jumps.'"
He continued: "I was really determined, so I went for it and smiled at the camera. When I landed I just had the most horrific pain. I still have flashbacks now. I was lying on the floor thinking my whole career was over. I heard my leg crack, I couldn't breathe."
A BBC spokesperson said at the time: "We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required."
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Janette said: "Janette had a great time dancing with Will and one of her favourite moments on the show was doing their contemporary couples choice. Her celebrity partner's safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly. Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will."
Strictly crew members
Two crew members came forward in August 2024 to describe their experience. Known only as Oscar, one person spoke about a celebrity screaming at him, with the situation leading to him quitting.
According to BBC News: "Oscar says his worst experience involved one of the celebrity contestants on the show. He was shouting and he was so close up in my face, I had to close my eyes as his spit flecks were hitting me. The fact it was in front of everyone made me feel awful and helpless. People were stopping in the corridor to catch a glimpse of what was happening… I remember thinking that this was it, and I couldn't take it anymore. It was the final straw for me."
Jane also worked on the show, and told the publication: "Crew would come in and tell me about their experiences as we cut their [video tapes]." She added that junior staff would tell her they experienced "verbal abuse" which included "shouting, screaming and being insulted, to an extraordinary level". She added: "Whatever mood the dancers were in would dictate how your day would go."
Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott
After her dancing partner on the show, Graziano Di Prima, was sacked for gross misconduct, Zara spoke out about her experience, admitting that the rehearsal footage was "incredibly distressing to watch".
Graziano, who danced on the series from 2018 to 2023, admitted "kicking the floor in frustration" – something he said could have accidentally struck Zara. "I wasn't meaning to kick her," he said. "I'd never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on. I'm not sure if this is it or if it's from when we, as professional dancers, move our partner's leg with our foot. That is what is so difficult for me – not knowing."
A BBC insider told The Sun: "The video evidence was completely and utterly undeniable. It only showed one incident, but it quickly became apparent from talking to Zara that verbal and physical abuse allegedly took place multiple times. She was incredibly brave."
When fans asked why she didn't come forward about her experience sooner, Zara admitted that she was worried about victim shaming by coming forward with her story, something that has been shared with others, like Amanda, who have come forward.
The Strictly Curse
Another scandal that manifested behind the scenes is what became known as the "Strictly Curse", which saw the breakdown of some personal relationships due to blossoming romances between celebrities and dancers.
One of the most public moments arose in 2018, when Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were filmed kissing, despite Seann being in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries and Katya being married to fellow dancer Neil Jones. Meanwhile, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton announced their relationship after dancing together in 2018, in the same year that pro dancers Kevin and Karen Hauer announced their split.
Wynne Evans
Appearing on the show in 2024, opera singer and Go.Compare frontman Wynne Evans faced scrutiny when a clip surfaced showing him placing his hand on his partner, Katya Jones's, stomach, before moving it to her hip. Later in the show, Katya was seen refusing Wynne a high five, which sparked confusion with fans at the awkward moment.
Although both Katya and Wynne dismissed the interactions as a "silly inside joke", the singer came under fire again after allegedly making a lewd comment during a photo call for the Strictly live tour launch.
In January 2025, he announced he'd be taking time off from his radio show and the live tour. "I've agreed with the BBC that I'll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing," he said. "I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection. Apologies to those I won't get to see at the remaining performances and I'm grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me."
In May, Wynne announced he was leaving his BBC Radio Wales show after the broadcaster "decided not to renew" his contract. Later reflecting on his Strictly journey, Wynne posted a picture on Instagram in July, writing: "What it feels like to see pictures of Strictly? I'll be the first to admit I've made mistakes. Not quite the way the Daily Mail would have you believe, but mistakes all the same. The hardest part hasn't been owning up to them or what people might think of me. That's another story. It's been watching the BBC engage in a series of, dare I say it, lies and cover‑ups in order to absolve themselves of any wrongdoing."
He continued: "I found myself dealing with a HR department that twisted facts, invented files and dates, and created a version of events that simply wasn't true. Statements were issued in my name that I hadn't even seen, let alone agreed to. My voice was taken away."
In June, Wynne appeared on ITV's This Morning, telling hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley that his comment during the photo call was "taken out of context" and that while he apologised, he never approved the statement released by the BBC. "They didn't run it by me. They sent it off to the newspaper. They printed that as my apology. And, of course, then it looks like I validated the story," he said.
A BBC spokesperson said at the time: "The apology issued on Wynne's behalf by the Strictly Come Dancing Tour PR representative on Saturday January 25 was fully approved by Wynne."
Jamie Borthwick
Featuring in the same year as Wynne, EastEnders actor Jamie was suspended by the BBC in June after using a term deemed offensive towards disabled people.
The actor was seen making the offensive remark during a video for Strictly's flagship week in Blackpool, with the BBC deeming the language "entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect".
Following the video, Jamie issued a public apology, telling The Sun: "I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly. I am deeply sorry for any offence and upset my words and actions have caused.
"It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did. It was wrong."
In September, the BBC announced that Jamie – who has played Jay Brown in EastEnders since 2006 – would no longer be returning to the long-running soap. "We can confirm that Jamie Borthwick will not be returning to EastEnders. We do not comment on individual matters," it said.
Drug investigations
The most recent scandal reared its head in August, just before the latest season launched, when the BBC reportedly asked the Metropolitan Police to investigate fresh allegations of drug use by two Strictly stars.
This followed earlier reports made by The Sun, which suggested that two stars had allegedly been using drugs on the show. The allegations of cocaine use were made in a legal submission to the BBC in March by law firm Russells, which was on behalf of Wynne Evans.
A BBC spokesperson said at the time: "We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us. We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further."