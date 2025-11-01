Strictly Come Dancing's biggest scandals so far – from injuries to bullying claims

Amanda exited the show mid-way through the series in 2023, with reports claiming that she and Giovanni Pernice weren't getting along during training and that Amanda's lawyers had requested footage from the rehearsal room.

In the following months, Giovanni denied accusations of "abusive or threatening behaviour", which prompted the BBC to launch an investigation.

The Sherlock actress later spoke about the experience, alleging that Giovanni was "unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean" during their time on the show.

In a Channel 4 interview, she said: "It's out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I'm not the one who's blocking it. I've said anyone can watch it, but he [Giovanni] doesn't want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he's got nothing to hide."

She also spoke about victim blaming, admitting that she received death threats after coming forward with her experience on the show.

In response to the claims, a representative for Giovanni said at the time: "The BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us. They do not resemble Amanda's latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form. Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour."

After launching an investigation into the allegations in September 2024, the BBC upheld the complaints of verbal bullying and harassment, but claims of physical aggression and threatening behaviour were not.

The BBC's director general Tim Davie issued an apology to Amanda, saying he was "very sorry" before adding: "There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed. We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind… There are clearly learnings specifically about oversight in the training rooms that we had needed to address."

Meanwhile, Giovanni said: "I'm glad the review has finally come to an end. I'm relieved that the allegations that I was threatening and abusive were found not to be true. It has been an extremely difficult year, reading story after story and not being able to say anything in return as I respected the integrity of the review, which the BBC asked everyone to do."



The dancer, who was not included in the Strictly 2024 line-up, continued: "I loved my time on Strictly and made some amazing memories. But now I am fully focused on Dancing with the Stars in Italy and supporting my dance partner Bianca."