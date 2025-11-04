Jessica Simpson undergoes major plastic surgery transformation for All's Fair role

Jessica Simpson is unrecognizable in TV show All’s Fair, where she appears to have undergone a dramatic physical transformation for her role in the highly anticipated Hulu series. The pop star sports fuller lips, sculpted cheekbones and dramatically arched brows for Ryan Murphy's latest drama. "We’ve been married almost 3 years. I knew he had had one affair - probably more. So when he had told me to get plastic surgery, I couldn’t say no," her character says in the show, which premiered on Tuesday. The mom-of-three said she underwent eight hours of makeup for the role. "Filming All’s Fair was incredible. I had a blast," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I did eight hours of prosthetics, so it was very intense."

She added of her role: "I really embody someone that I am not, so I was definitely acting."

© Hulu Jessica undergoes a dramatic transformation

Jessica stars in the show alongside Kim Kardashian who she says: "lives down the street from each other. Our kids are best friends. To be on set, it just felt kind of natural. It was fun to work together. She did all the lawyer talk, I did all the whining."

© Hulu Jessica's makeup took 8 hours

The law drama follows a team of female law attorneys and according to a synopsis from Hulu follows:" Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it."

© Getty Images Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson

The show has received harsh reviews so far with Rotten Tomatoes, giving it a 0% along with viewers describing it as "the worst TV show ever."

Jessica's role comes after she shared a raw confession as she celebrated almost a decade of sobriety. The singer admitted that alcohol blocked her dreams as she shared on Instagram alongside a selfie: "8 years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self-sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing.

© Getty Images Jessica Simpson attends the World Premiere of Hulu's "All's Fair"

"Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of God’s purpose for my life. Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency," she said. "Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith," she continued. "Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender," she concluded. The 45-year-old who recently announced her separation from Eric Johnson, admitted her sobriety has helped with her songwriting.

"The moment I started drinking too much was when I started writing music in 2016 and it was making me go to places and feel sorry for myself," she told People. "I don’t know why I wanted to feel sorry for myself other than the alcohol was lying to me and saying, ‘You’re braver because you can say this with me on your side,'” she added.