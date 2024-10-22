Jessica Simpson sparks debate as she poses without wedding ring in latest photos

Jessica Simpson left fans in awe this weekend as she flaunted her incredible figure in a series of sultry Instagram snaps, sparking fresh speculation about her relationship with husband Eric Johnson.

The 44-year-old fashion mogul and former pop sensation, who has long been celebrated for her vibrant style, took to social media to showcase her stunning look in a chic black ensemble, although one detail caught everyone’s eye — the absence of her wedding ring.

The blonde beauty, known for her role in The Dukes of Hazzard and her signature Jessica Simpson Collection, wowed followers in a short black slip dress paired with a sleek faux fur jacket.

However, it was her bold choice of footwear that truly stole the show. Jessica completed her outfit with a pair of edgy knee-high boots, perfectly embodying her signature rock 'n' roll vibe. These boots, called the Faelin Knee High Boot in Black, are part of her popular footwear line, and are currently available on her website, retailing for $126.75.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Jessica teased her fans with an empowering message: "Live for what you've been told is impossible… preferably in kick ass boots." With her long, cascading blonde locks and glowing appearance, she once again proved why she's a style icon, but fans couldn't help but notice the missing sparkler on her finger, reigniting rumors about her decade-long marriage to former NFL star Eric Johnson.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and share three children—Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5—have been the subject of much speculation in recent months.

Earlier this year, fans spotted Jessica arriving at Los Angeles International Airport without her wedding ring, prompting questions about the state of their marriage.

This latest sighting has only fueled the rumors further, particularly as the pair have not been publicly seen together since attending their daughter Birdie’s kindergarten graduation in June.

Reports suggest that Jessica and Eric may have been living separate lives for nearly a year. The couple, once known for their strong bond and family-focused life, have kept a notably low profile of late, leading some to wonder if the magic between them is starting to fade.

While Jessica’s Instagram feed often features sweet moments with her children, Eric has been conspicuously absent from her social media since April, raising eyebrows among her devoted followers.

Adding fuel to the fire, just last month, Jessica posted a heartwarming selfie with her daughters, Maxwell and Birdie, while cheering on Ace at one of his basketball games. The candid shot of the trio sparked a wave of comments from fans, many noting the close resemblance between the mother and her girls.

"Cheerin' for Ace with his sisters from the sidelines," Jessica captioned the photo, with a string of basketball emojis, but once again, fans were quick to point out that Eric was nowhere to be seen.

It’s worth remembering that Jessica and Eric’s love story captivated fans from the start. After meeting in 2010, the pair quickly became inseparable, with Jessica often praising her husband for being her rock during both personal and professional highs and lows.