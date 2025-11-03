Jessica Simpson shares raw confession as she marks almost a decade of sobriety

Jessica Simpson shared a raw confession on Sunday as she celebrated almost a decade of sobriety. The singer admitted that alcohol blocked her dreams as she shared on Instagram alongside a selfie: "8 years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self-sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing.

"Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of God’s purpose for my life. Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency," she said.

"Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith," she continued. "Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender," she concluded.

© Instagram Jessica Simpson celebrates almost a decade of sobriety

The 45-year-old, who recently announced her separation from Eric Johnson, admitted her sobriety has helped with her songwriting. "The moment I started drinking too much was when I started writing music in 2016 and it was making me go to places and feel sorry for myself," she told People. "I don’t know why I wanted to feel sorry for myself other than the alcohol was lying to me and saying, ‘You’re braver because you can say this with me on your side,'” she added.

© GC Images Jessica and Eric in New York, 2020

The interview comes after Jessica unveiled her lingerie line with Walmart. "When I’m wearin' somethin' sexy underneath, my days and nights are always filled with a secret surprise," she penned on Instagram. "Everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful! This is one of my best kept secrets that I am now happy to be sharin' with y'all. Introducin' the poetry of my wardrobe...my new line of brassieres and knickers at Walmart."

© GC Images Jessica Simpson seen in Chelsea

The star previously opened up about her body image, her mental health, and her weight in her memoir, Open Book. Jessica revealed she became addicted to diet pills after being told by a record label to lose 15 pounds when she was 17-years-old. In an Instagram post from April of 2022, she explained that she had "gained and lost 100lbs 3x, so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work, Determination, Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today".

© Instagram Jessica looks incredible in green bikini

Jessica ensures that she walks at least 6,000 steps a day. "It’s a social thing that she can do with her kids," her trainer, Harley Pasternak shared. The singer slowly built up her steps to 14,000 a day. Jessica worked out with Harley for 45-minute sessions, three times a week. When it comes to her diet Harley encouraged Jessica to eat three, healthy, protein-filled meals and two snacks per day. He told E News: "It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."