BBC's 'masterpiece' returning thriller with Line of Duty star gets dramatic first look

The BBC and Prime Video have unveiled a first look at the long awaited second season of The Night Manager, the smash hit spy thriller starring Tom Hiddleston. The second season comes almost ten years after the show first premiered in 2016 and will see the Loki actor reprise his role as former British intelligence operative, Jonathan Pine, who is drawn into a high-stakes mission in Columbia to expose a dangerous conspiracy. As well as various returning stars, Tom is joined by a cast of familiar faces, who can be seen in the new set of stills.

As a huge thriller fan, I'm counting down the days until the new season. With plenty of high-stakes action, a gripping spy plot that keeps you on the edge of your seat, spectacular scenery and a charming lead, what more could you want from a binge-worthy thriller? The series one finale was watched by over ten million viewers in the UK alone and will no doubt receive a similar reception upon its return. Keep reading for all we know about season two.

© Ink Factory / Des Willie / BBC The Night Manager is returning after ten years What is The Night Manager about? In season two, we find Jonathan Pine having buried his past and now living as Alex Goodwin - a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London. His life is comfortingly uneventful until one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos, according to the synopsis. It continues: "On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he's willing to go before it’s too late." While season one was based on the espionage novel by British writer John le Carré, series two expands the story beyond the source material and is created and executive produced by David Farr.

© Ink Factory / Des Willie / BBC Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Jonathan Pine Who stars in The Night Manager? Tom Hiddleston, known for playing Thor's nemesis Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as for his roles in Midnight in Paris and War Horse, leads the cast as Jonathan Pine. Also reprising their roles for the new season are Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Sandy Langbourne, Michael Nardone (Traces, Line of Duty) as Frisky, Douglas Hodge (Joker, Black Mirror) as Rex Mayhew and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Honey Boy) as Daniel Roper. There have been several new additions to the cast, with Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico) set to play Teddy, while Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) has been cast as Roxana, alongside Indira Varma (Obsession, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Mayra, Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters, The Serpent Queen) as Basil and Hayley Squires (Adult Material, Beau Is Afraid) as Sally.

© Ink Factory / Des Willie / BBC A release date has yet to be announced When will The Night Manager be released? Season two of The Night Manager will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, and on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide (except the UK). A release date has yet to be announced. The series was filmed in the UK, Spain, Colombia and France.

© Ink Factory / Des Willie / BBC The series was filmed in the UK, Spain, Colombia and France.

© Ink Factory / Des Willie / BBC Indira Varma plays Mayra

© Ink Factory / Des Willie / BBC Camila Morrone as Roxana