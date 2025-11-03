Return to Paradise Season 2 review: Our favourite Australian detective triumphantly returns in this cosy Death in Paradise spin-off

There's nothing groundbreaking about Return to Paradise – and that's exactly its appeal. While it doesn't reinvent the wheel, Anna Samson's erratic, witty and quietly vulnerable Mack breathes fresh life into the familiar formula. She brings elements of Ben Miller's Richard Poole and Kris Marshall's Humphrey Goodman, yet makes the role distinctly her own. Beneath Mack's hard exterior is someone searching to belong – and Dolphin Cove offers that opportunity for a found family in spades. It's also worth mentioning that her will-they-won't-they chemistry with Tai, who plays Glenn, is a perfect slow-burn arc that runs parallel to the mysteries.

At times, the six hour-long episodes pack in so much that certain plotlines can feel a little rushed. But the uneven pacing is redeemed by the charming ensemble, which is joined by Aussie musician Tim Rogers and actress Justine Clarke, and those stunning coastal locations. With its beautiful setting, warm humour and clever twists, this is pure cosy crime at its finest.