Return to Paradise Season 2 review: Our favourite Australian detective triumphantly returns in this cosy Death in Paradise spin-off

Summer may be over, but the BBC is offering one last chance to Return to Paradise with the second instalment of its sun-soaked, twist-filled Death in Paradise spin-off. The returning crime drama, which first hit screens in September last year, comes from Paraverse creator Robert Thorogood, alongside James Hall and Peter Mattessi. Return to Paradise follows Detective Sergeant Mackenzie "Mack" Clarke (Anna Samson), a London Met officer forced back to her Australian hometown, Dolphin Cove, after being accused of tampering with evidence. While she awaits her fate, Mack can't resist her natural knack for solving mysteries and finds herself roped back into the local police team. With Robert Thorogood steering the ship, it's no surprise this second series delivers everything viewers have come to expect – from kooky, loveable characters to clever whodunnits and Agatha Christie-style final reveals.
What's season two about?
Series two picks up right where we left off: Mack is reeling from the revelation that her ex-fiancé Glenn (Tai Hara) might still love her. Just as she's about to leave for London, her old boss, Detective Jack Mooney (played by Death in Paradise favourite Ardal O'Hanlon, the only crossover appearance so far), reminds her: "There's something in that town you have to make peace with." He's not wrong. Alongside investigating the latest murder – a scientist found dead on a boat – Mack must confront two mysteries: how the killer reached their victim in the middle of the ocean, and whether she's brave enough to face her feelings for Glenn.
Our verdict
There's nothing groundbreaking about Return to Paradise – and that's exactly its appeal. While it doesn't reinvent the wheel, Anna Samson's erratic, witty and quietly vulnerable Mack breathes fresh life into the familiar formula. She brings elements of Ben Miller's Richard Poole and Kris Marshall's Humphrey Goodman, yet makes the role distinctly her own. Beneath Mack's hard exterior is someone searching to belong – and Dolphin Cove offers that opportunity for a found family in spades. It's also worth mentioning that her will-they-won't-they chemistry with Tai, who plays Glenn, is a perfect slow-burn arc that runs parallel to the mysteries.
At times, the six hour-long episodes pack in so much that certain plotlines can feel a little rushed. But the uneven pacing is redeemed by the charming ensemble, which is joined by Aussie musician Tim Rogers and actress Justine Clarke, and those stunning coastal locations. With its beautiful setting, warm humour and clever twists, this is pure cosy crime at its finest.
You'll like this if you love
It goes without saying that if you're a fan of Death in Paradise or Beyond Paradise, this series is definitely worth tuning into. Agatha Christie and Midsomer Murders fans will also love the format, which features an epic finale scene in each episode that swings around from suspect to suspect until the murderer is finally revealed.
