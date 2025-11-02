Beloved detective drama hailed as 'incredible' by BBC viewers after season 2 premiere

BBC viewers who tuned into the second season of Return to Paradise – the Australian spin-off of Death in Paradise – have hailed the opening episode as "incredible." The hit cosy crime drama returned to BBC One on Friday 31 October and it wasn't long before fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the new instalment. Told over six episodes, Return to Paradise follows Detective Sergeant Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson), who finds herself back in her seaside hometown of Dolphin Cove. There's no shortage of twisty murder mysteries to keep her busy, while she also grapples with the revelation that her ex-fiancé, Glenn (Tai Hara), may still be in love with her.

If you're a fan of Death in Paradise or Beyond Paradise, this series is definitely worth tuning into. Anna Samson delivers a stellar lead performance as the sharp yet endearing detective, and each episode includes a classic 'whodunnit' reveal that Agatha Christie and Midsomer Murders fans will love. If you're looking for cosy crime with heart, this is the show for you.

© John Platt The cast are back for season 2 Fans give their verdict on season 2 After the first episode aired at 8pm on Friday, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. "Incredible first episode," praised one fan. "Love this show so much. So glad it's back. You were all amazing," while another said: "It was an excellent episode! Looking forward to the rest of the series." Meanwhile, other viewers were gripped by the love triangle between Mack, Glenn and Daisy. "I'm loving that this is back! I am so torn though, I want to root for Glenn and Mack but I really like Daisy." Others simply said: "FAVE SHOW IS BACK" and "Yay! Friday nights are now sorted until Christmas!"

WATCH: Return to Paradise Series 2 Trailer

© Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt Tai Hara, Lloyd Griffith and Anna Samson What to expect from Return to Paradise season 2 Picking up where the last season left off, we find Mack (Anna Samson) still in Dolphin Cove, coming to terms with the season one cliffhanger that revealed Glenn (Tai Hara) still has feelings for her. The synopsis continues: "The team contend with even more perplexing cases this series, including the chemical poisoning of a man alone at sea, alongside having to deal with larger-than-life characters like a troublesome rock band who fall under suspicion when one of their members is found dead.

© Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt Who will Glenn choose: Daisy or Mack? "Beyond her detective duties, Mackenzie is forced to face Glenn's shocking confession that he still has feelings for her, despite his impending wedding to Daisy (Andrea Demetriades), complicating her own feelings toward him even further. Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of Colin's (Lloyd Griffith) old friends from back home starts to crack the mystery behind his decision to leave everything behind and build a new life in the tight-knit community of Dolphin Cove."

© Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt Celia Ireland and Aaron McGrath also return Who stars in Return to Paradise? The series returns with Anna Samson (Dead Lucky, Wake in Fright) at the helm as the smart yet socially awkward Detective Sergeant Mackenzie Clarke. She's joined by Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso, Nolly), Tai Hara (Home & Away, Colin From Accounts) and Catherine McClements (Total Control, Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries). Other returning cast members include Celia Ireland (Wentworth, Total Control), Andrea Demetriades (Mother and Son, The Artful Dodger) and Aaron McGrath (Gold Diggers, Preppers).

© Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt Simon Lyndon and Tim Rogers play Jimmy and Luke Clyborne As per usual with Return to Paradise, there's also a set of exciting guest stars that will take to the world of Dolphin Cove, such as Danielle Cormack, Meyne Wyatt, Roz Hammond, Justine Clarke, Michelle Lim Davidson, Greg Stone, Zoe Carides, Simon Lyndon and Miah Madden. Tim Rogers, the lead singer of rock band You Am I, also guest stars alongside Ardal O'Hanlon, who featured in the original Death in Paradise series.

Return to Paradise airs every Friday at 8pm on BBC One, and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer afterwards.