Viewers binge-watch 'captivating' 6-part series based on beloved novel

The BBC's new six-part comedy drama, Leonard And Hungry Paul, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Rónán Hession, has captivated viewers, who have wasted no time binge-watching the "beautiful" adaptation, which comes from writers Richie Conroy (Crá) and Mark Hodkinson (Malory Towers). The series, which arrived on BBC iPlayer earlier this month, is billed as a "feel-good series" about two board-gaming friends in their thirties and stars Alex Lawther (Alien: Earth), Laurie Kynaston (Fool Me Once) and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Derry Girls).

It's no surprise that fans are loving this heartwarming comedy, which is narrated by Hollywood star Julia Roberts. With excellent source material, Rónán Hession's award-winning and much-loved 2019 novel, and a cast of talented stars, the comedy-drama promises to be a charming and warm story about two unremarkable men who find solace in their quiet routines. Keep reading for all you need to know.

© BBC / Subotica Laurie Kynaston as Hungry Paul and Alex Lawther as Leonard

What is Leonard And Hungry Paul about?

The six-parter follows two board-gaming friends in their thirties. While Leonard is a ghost writer of children's encyclopaedias, Hungry Paul is a part-time postal worker who still lives at home. The duo "meander through leafy suburban life finding solace in their quiet routines," according to the synopsis. It continues: "The unexpected death of Leonard's mother, the approaching wedding of Hungry Paul's sister and a tentative new romance for Leonard, prompts both men to meet a world that is suddenly wider and full of unfamiliar possibilities."

© BBC / Subotica The series follows two board-gaming friends in their thirties

Who stars in the series?

Alex Lawther, who is known for his roles in Alien:Earth, Black Mirror and The End Of The F***ing World, stars as Leonard, alongside Laurie Kynaston (Fool Me Once, Sandman) as Hungry Paul and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Derry Girls, Screw) as Shelley.

WATCH: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell is known for starring in Derry Girls - have you seen it?

They're joined by Helen Behan (The Virtues), Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Niamh Branigan (Harry Wild), Paul Reid (Sherlock & Daughter), Charlotte McCurry (Say Nothing) and David O'Reilly (Doctors).

What have viewers said about the show?

Viewers have praised the series on social media as a "brilliant" and "beautiful" adaptation of the 2019 novel. One person penned: "Found the brilliant #LeonardAndHungryPaul just by chance tonight, what a lovely gentle story!" while another added: "I've just watched #Leonardandhungrypaul on the #bbciplayer. I'm crying, what a show, well done. I wasn't expecting that."

© BBC / Subotica Jamie-Lee O'Donnell plays Shelley

Meanwhile, others binge-watched the entire six-part series. One person wrote: "Ploughed through #LeonardAndHungryPaul. Thoroughly enjoyed it. I was already in seeing #AlexLawther was part of the cast & ended up loving not just his performance but everyone else as well. Would have LOVED more, but I think everything that needed to be told & wrapped up was [great]," while another added: "Binged this. Pure delight from start to finish and #juliaroberts voice is beautifully captivating."

What are TV critics saying?

The series has received positive reviews from critics, with The Irish News describing the show as a "superb comedy" and "an antidote to social media culture" while The Guardian awarded the drama four stars and hailed it as "the perfect antidote to modern life".

© BBC / Subotica The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

All six episodes of Leonard And Hungry Paul is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.