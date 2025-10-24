Viewers binge-watch 'captivating' 6-part series based on beloved novel

The BBC's new six-part comedy drama, Leonard And Hungry Paul, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Rónán Hession, has captivated viewers, who have wasted no time binge-watching the "beautiful" adaptation, which comes from writers Richie Conroy (Crá) and Mark Hodkinson (Malory Towers). The series, which arrived on BBC iPlayer earlier this month, is billed as a "feel-good series" about two board-gaming friends in their thirties and stars Alex Lawther (Alien: Earth), Laurie Kynaston (Fool Me Once) and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Derry Girls).
It's no surprise that fans are loving this heartwarming comedy, which is narrated by Hollywood star Julia Roberts. With excellent source material, Rónán Hession's award-winning and much-loved 2019 novel, and a cast of talented stars, the comedy-drama promises to be a charming and warm story about two unremarkable men who find solace in their quiet routines. Keep reading for all you need to know.
What is Leonard And Hungry Paul about?
The six-parter follows two board-gaming friends in their thirties. While Leonard is a ghost writer of children's encyclopaedias, Hungry Paul is a part-time postal worker who still lives at home. The duo "meander through leafy suburban life finding solace in their quiet routines," according to the synopsis. It continues: "The unexpected death of Leonard's mother, the approaching wedding of Hungry Paul's sister and a tentative new romance for Leonard, prompts both men to meet a world that is suddenly wider and full of unfamiliar possibilities."
Who stars in the series?
Alex Lawther, who is known for his roles in Alien:Earth, Black Mirror and The End Of The F***ing World, stars as Leonard, alongside Laurie Kynaston (Fool Me Once, Sandman) as Hungry Paul and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Derry Girls, Screw) as Shelley.
They're joined by Helen Behan (The Virtues), Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Niamh Branigan (Harry Wild), Paul Reid (Sherlock & Daughter), Charlotte McCurry (Say Nothing) and David O'Reilly (Doctors).
What have viewers said about the show?
Viewers have praised the series on social media as a "brilliant" and "beautiful" adaptation of the 2019 novel. One person penned: "Found the brilliant #LeonardAndHungryPaul just by chance tonight, what a lovely gentle story!" while another added: "I've just watched #Leonardandhungrypaul on the #bbciplayer. I'm crying, what a show, well done. I wasn't expecting that."
Meanwhile, others binge-watched the entire six-part series. One person wrote: "Ploughed through #LeonardAndHungryPaul. Thoroughly enjoyed it. I was already in seeing #AlexLawther was part of the cast & ended up loving not just his performance but everyone else as well. Would have LOVED more, but I think everything that needed to be told & wrapped up was [great]," while another added: "Binged this. Pure delight from start to finish and #juliaroberts voice is beautifully captivating."
What are TV critics saying?
The series has received positive reviews from critics, with The Irish News describing the show as a "superb comedy" and "an antidote to social media culture" while The Guardian awarded the drama four stars and hailed it as "the perfect antidote to modern life".
All six episodes of Leonard And Hungry Paul is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.