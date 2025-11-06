'Gripping' 5-part betrayal drama with Downton Abbey star sounds like a must-watch

ITV has a new five-part drama in the works, and it sounds seriously good. The series, titled The Party, is based on the acclaimed novel by journalist and Sunday Times bestselling author Elizabeth Day, who is known for her hit podcast, How to Fail. Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Pembrokeshire Murders) stars as Martin Gilmour, a journalist shaped by his lifelong friendship with the wealthy and charismatic politician Ben Fitzmaurice, played by Tom Cullen (The Gold, Downton Abbey). But when the Conservative leader announces his resignation and Ben contemplates standing, Martin fears his bid for power could unearth secrets from their past with tragic consequences.

Viewers are in for a treat with this one. The series promises plenty of drama, exploring themes of scandal, sex and betrayal. Actress Sarah Solemani (Bad Education, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy) is at the helm as writer and creator, with her previous credits including the Emmy-winning black comedy drama Barry, and the BBC drama Ridley Road, so it's safe to say viewers are in for a gripping watch. Plus, World Productions, which are behind hit dramas such as Line of Duty and Vigil, are producing the series, with Stoic Productions and ITV Studios. Keep reading to find out more.

© ITV Luke Evans stars in The Party

What is The Party about?

The series follows the lifelong friendship between journalist Martin Gilmour and wealthy politician Ben Fitzmaurice. The pair first met when Martin, who was raised alone by working-class mum, Sylvia, wins a scholarship to an elite boarding school. The friends forge an unbreakable bond, as Ben and the Fitzmaurices give Martin the sense of belonging he has always craved. In turn, Martin remains unflinchingly loyal to Ben through even the greatest crises.

© ITV Tom Cullen plays Ben

The synopsis continues: "Three decades on, Martin is invited to Ben’s lavish birthday party at the Fitzmaurice’s country pile. The news of the Conservative leader’s resignation threatens to derail Ben’s party, as he considers announcing his intention to stand. Martin fears the publicity that Ben’s bid would bring, dredging up the secrets of their past with tragic consequences..."

WATCH: The Party's creator Sarah Solemani worked on the BBC drama, Ridley Road - have you seen it?

"The drama moves between the shocking events of the party and the police investigation that follows, with flashbacks to Martin and Ben’s lives at school, university and London party days. What unfolds is a gripping exploration of identity, privilege and devotion, combined with a tender ode to anyone who has fought to live authentically."

Teasing the show, Luke Evans described the story as a "gripping exploration of loyalty, class, and the truths we hide". "Sarah Solemani's adaptation captures the emotional depth and tension of the story perfectly, and to collaborate once again with World Productions and ITV, alongside such an extraordinary cast, is a real privilege," said the actor. Meanwhile, creator Sarah Solemani said the show addresses themes of "class, sex, shame, power, betrayal, secrets".

Who stars in The Party?

Joining Luke Evans and Tom Cullen in the stacked cast are Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Riot Women) as Martin's mum Sylvia, Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack, Wolf Hall) as Ben's wife Serena, Lindsay Duncan (The Morning Show, His Dark Materials) and Douglas Hodge (We Live in Time, Pillion, The Night Manager) as Ben's parents, Lady Katherine and Lord George Fitzmaurice, and creator Sarah Solemani as Martin's pregnant wife, Lucy.

© ITV Lydia Leonard as Ben's wife Serena

Other cast members include Amaka Okafor (Secret Service, Black Rabbit), Bally Gill (Slow Horses, Interview With The Vampire), Sally Scott (Crow Girl, Black Doves, The Tower), Sam Troughton (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, Mank, Chernobyl), Sinéad Matthews (Down Cemetery Road, Hullraisers) and Rakie Ayola (Falling, The Pact 2, Grace).

When will The Party be released?

The series, directed by Viviane Andereggen (Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, Kleo), will air on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player, with a release date yet to be confirmed. Filming began in Wales during October 2025, so viewers could be waiting a little while for this one.