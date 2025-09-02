Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Downton Abbey and Friends stars join ITV's new 6-part serial killer thriller
Downton Abbey and Friends stars join ITV's new 6-part serial killer thriller

Downton Abbey and Friends stars join ITV's new 6-part serial killer thriller

Laura Donnelly is joined by Friends star Helen Baxendale and Downton Abbey's Cal MacAninch in the cast of ITV's upcoming drama, The Dark, which is currently being filmed in Scotland

ITV has announced the impressive cast of its upcoming six-part serial killer thriller, The Dark, which is based on GR Halliday's debut novel, From the Shadows, and follows Scottish Detective Monica Kennedy as she investigates the discovery of a young man's body in the idyllic Scottish wilderness. Laura Donnelly (The Nevers, Sugar) was previously announced as the show's leading star, taking on the role of Monica, and will be joined by a host of familiar faces, including Friends star Helen Baxendale and Downton Abbey's Cal MacAninch.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen is a big thriller fan and is particularly excited for the upcoming series, which has begun shooting in and around Glasgow. "I love a psychological thriller, and The Dark sounds like the perfect watch for fans of the genre," she said. "Based on GR Halliday's debut novel, the plot promises to have viewers hooked from the very beginning, and with a stacked cast headed up by Outlander’s Laura Donnelly and Karen Pirie’s Mark Rowley, you won’t want to miss it!"

Who has been cast in The Dark? 

Joining Laura Donnelly, who plays Detective Monica Kennedy, in the cast is Mark Rowley (Trigger Point, Karen Pirie), who plays Detective Connor Crawford.

Meanwhile, Emun Elliott (The Gold, Sexy Beast) plays local Barclay Adams with Helen Baxendale (Noughts + Crosses, Cuckoo) as Bethany, parents who are scarred by their past and aren't pleased to see Detective Monica at their door again with a case linked to their missing son.

Rounding out the main cast are Rona Morrison (Our Ladies, Macbeth), Cal MacAninch (Trigger Point, Downton Abbey), Stella Gonet (The Salisbury Poisonings, Breeders), Phil McKee (The Rig, Professor T) Tunji Kasim (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Nancy Drew) and Catherine McCormack (Lockerbie: a Search for Truth, 28 Weeks Later).

What is The Dark about? 

The story opens when the body of a young man is found eerily staged in the idyllic Scottish wilderness, and detective Monica Kennedy fears this is just the beginning of a terrifying campaign that will strike the heart of a rural community.

The synopsis continues: "As paranoia rises, suspicions and secrets are forced into the light, and the locals start to realise that there is a serial killer hidden amongst them.

"With her experience of dealing with the darkest of humanity, Monica Kennedy quickly becomes entangled in a heightened game of cat and mouse with a cunning killer. Only she can stop this monster before he claims any more victims. But when her own history creeps up on her, she begins to lose trust in her own judgement. Will it be her own actions that are the biggest risk to herself and her family?"

