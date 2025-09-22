20 iconic ITV shows worth celebrating 70 years of TV history

Seventy years ago today, on 22 September 1955, ITV broadcast for the very first time in the UK. The launch, following the 1954 Independent Television Act, marked the birth of Independent Television – a bold alternative to the BBC that would forever transform the broadcasting landscape. Since then, ITV has given us some of the most beloved dramas, soaps and entertainment shows in TV history. From gritty police procedurals and swoon-worthy period dramas to addictive talent shows and hard-hitting true stories, ITV's schedule has reflected – and often shaped – the way we watch television.

Even in today's streaming era, with Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ vying for viewers' attention, ITV's legacy remains as influential as ever. Its programmes have entertained millions, sparked national debates and even shaped popular culture. So, to mark ITV's milestone 70th anniversary, here are 20 of its most iconic shows that are well worth celebrating.

1/ 20 © Photo: ITV Coronation Street (1960) Forever in the running for Best Serial Drama at the NTAs, Coronation Street holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest-running TV soap opera ever – and it shows. The enduring power of this beloved soap is not to be underestimated, and the cobbled streets of Weatherfield will always be there to welcome you home, even after 65 years on screen.



2/ 20 © Getty Images Thunderbirds (1965) This science-fiction series, which used supermarionation puppetry to tell the stories of the Tracy family, went on to entertain audiences long after it first aired in the mid-60s. The two-season series is set in the 21st century and follows the adventures of the Tracy brothers – Scott, John, Virgil, Gordon and Alan – as they pilot the iconic Thunderbird machines.



3/ 20 © PA Images via Getty Images Upstairs, Downstairs (1971) The Downton Abbey of the 70s, Upstairs, Downstairs followed the lives of a family who lived in a Belgravia townhouse that would even make the Crawley family envious. Created by Jean Marsh, Eileen Atkins, John Hawkesworth and John Whitney, the series charts the slow decline of the British aristocracy in the early 1900s.



4/ 20 © TV Times via Getty Images The Sweeney (1975) Nowadays, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to gritty crime dramas, but The Sweeney is still regarded as one of the most popular British police shows of the 70s. Following detectives Jack Regan (John Thaw) and George Carter (Dennis Waterman) of the Flying Squad, the series paved the way for every action-filled, hard-hitting crime drama that followed.



5/ 20 © TV Times/Future Publishing via G Blind Date (1985) Before there was Love Island, we had the wonderful Cilla Black hosting Blind Date. The popular dating show saw three contestants compete for a date with a single person whom they couldn't see, based only on their answers to questions. Fun fact: Blind Date marked Amanda Houlden's first appearance on screens in 1991, when she entered as a 19-year-old contestant!



6/ 20 © Alamy Stock Photo Inspector Morse (1987) John Thaw was booked and busy in the 70s and 80s, transitioning from his portrayal of Jack Regan in The Sweeney to bringing the iconic Inspector Morse to life from Colin Dexter's novels. Known for its intricate plots and rich characterisation, the series ran for 33 episodes and spawned beloved spin-offs, including Lewis and Endeavour. For many, it remains the gold standard of British crime drama.



7/ 20 © TV Times/Future Publishing via G Prime Suspect (1991) Fronted by British acting royalty Helen Mirren as DCI Jane Tennison, Prime Suspect was groundbreaking in its depiction of a female detective battling sexism in the police force while solving high-profile murder cases. The series won critical acclaim for its realism and Helen's commanding performance, cementing her character as one of TV's most iconic detectives.



8/ 20 © Getty Images Hillsborough (1996) Written by Jimmy McGovern, this harrowing drama retold the tragic events of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives. The powerful dramatisation starring Annabelle Apsion, Christopher Eccleston and Ricky Tomlinson not only moved audiences but also contributed to the long campaign for justice, proving ITV's ability to spark social change.



9/ 20 Midsomer Murders (1997) A fan favourite even to this very day, Midsomer Murders has become a truly British institution. Defining the cosy crime genre, the series is set in the delightful yet deadly Midsomer, where DCI Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter, solve twisty crimes. It's an enduring favourite across the globe.



10/ 20 © James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! (2002) ITV struck gold with this jungle-set reality series, which has become a fixture of the TV calendar at this time of year. Presented by the beloved British presenting duo Ant and Dec, the show drops celebrities into the Australian outback to face creepy crawlies and puke-worthy eating trials while they battle it out to become the King or Queen of the Jungle.



11/ 20 © Getty The X Factor (2004) At its peak, The X Factor was more than just a talent show – it was a cultural phenomenon. I remember settling down every Saturday night, eagerly watching the judges search for global superstars like One Direction, Little Mix and Leona Lewis. The show defined Saturday night television in the 2000s, and solidified Simon Cowell's place in TV history.

12/ 20 © Getty Images Britain's Got Talent (2007) Another creation from Simon Cowell, Britain's Got Talent showcased the nation's skills, from opera singers and magicians to dancing dogs. With Ant and Dec at the helm, the show captured the nation's imagination and produced stars like Susan Boyle and Diversity, proving Britain's talent really does come in many different variations.

13/ 20 © Nick Briggs/Carnival Films Downton Abbey (2010) Bringing Upstairs, Downstairs into the 21st century, Julian Fellowes' lavish period drama Downton Abbey took the world by storm, depicting the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants at the turn of the 20th century. Its blend of historical drama, scandal and romance made it an international hit – a success that continues to this day, especially with the recent release of its final movie, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.



14/ 20 © Helen Williams Vera (2011) Brenda Blethyn's portrayal of the sharp yet unkempt DCI Vera Stanhope quickly became a fan favourite. Set against the rugged landscapes of Northumberland, Vera blends gripping mysteries with rich, character-driven storytelling, cementing its place as a cornerstone of ITV's modern crime lineup.



15/ 20 © Getty Images Scott & Bailey (2011) In the same year as Vera, viewers were introduced to a fresh twist on the detective drama with Scott & Bailey. The show followed two female detectives (brilliantly portrayed by Suranne Jones and Lesley Sharp) balancing high-pressure cases with their personal lives. This was one of Suranne Jones' first performances that I remember watching as a teen, and since then, she's never failed to impress me with her work.

16/ 20 Endeavour (2012) If there's one thing ITV has got down, it's its knack for producing a good detective drama – and Endeavour is no exception. A prequel to Inspector Morse, Endeavour gave viewers a glimpse of a young Morse (Shaun Evans) navigating his early police career in 1960s Oxford. With its meticulous period detail and intelligent storytelling, it became a worthy companion to the original series.



17/ 20 © BBC Broadchurch (2013) Starring David Tennant and Olivia Colman, Broadchurch took British television by storm, and went on to collect a BAFTA for Best Drama Series in 2014. Its gripping first series, centred on the murder of a young boy in a seaside town, kept the nation hooked week after week. With stunning performances and a haunting setting, it really raised the bar for British crime dramas.



18/ 20 Unforgotten (2015) Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar lead this compelling cold case drama that has earned a devoted following ever since. Each season revisits a decades-old crime, exposing buried secrets along the way, and is a perfect example of ITV's commitment to quality storytelling in the modern era.



19/ 20 © ITV Mr Bates vs The Post Office (2024) This four-part drama about the real-life Post Office Horizon scandal became one of ITV's most impactful dramas in history. Highlighting the stories of wrongly accused sub-postmasters, it sparked renewed outrage, made national headlines and even influenced government policy. HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Mr Bates vs The Post Office is the ultimate demonstration of the power of television. "The show's cultural impact is undeniable, making headlines all over again and reigniting conversation and outrage across the nation. If you've not seen this one yet, it's definitely worth watching."