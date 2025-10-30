10 binge-worthy shows to watch this November – from a Western drama to a Northern-Irish romance

Sean Bean stars as the Sheriff of Nottingham

In my opinion, this age-old tale will never get old, so Prime Video's latest adaptation is very much welcome – especially with Sean Bean at the helm. Told over 10 epic episodes, the series promises to reimagine the story with a specific focus on Robin and Marian. As Robin rises through the ranks of his rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the court, and together they set out to disrupt royal corruption and "bring peace to the land." As a self-confessed Robin Hood obsessive, I can't wait for this one to hit screens! Sean Bean is the king of historical dramas, having starred in Sharpe, Shardlake and, of course, Game of Thrones. I have no doubt his take on the legendary Sheriff of Nottingham will be unmissable.

Robin Hood will be available to watch on Prime Video from Sunday 2 November.