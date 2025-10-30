10 binge-worthy shows to watch this November – from a Western drama to a Northern-Irish romance

I don't know about you, but my watchlist is looking pretty healthy right now. October delivered some brilliant releases – from The Forsytes and Nobody Wants This to Film Club and Frauds – and November's lineup looks just as exciting. Here at HELLO!, our TV team has rounded up the standout new shows worth your time this month, from a gripping Sky thriller and a Channel 4 Irish romance to a Paramount+ Western and the return of a classic Netflix sci-fi. These are the 10 must-watch series you won't want to miss this November.
1/10
Sean Bean stars as the Sheriff of Nottingham
Robin Hood
In my opinion, this age-old tale will never get old, so Prime Video's latest adaptation is very much welcome – especially with Sean Bean at the helm. Told over 10 epic episodes, the series promises to reimagine the story with a specific focus on Robin and Marian. As Robin rises through the ranks of his rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the court, and together they set out to disrupt royal corruption and "bring peace to the land." As a self-confessed Robin Hood obsessive, I can't wait for this one to hit screens! Sean Bean is the king of historical dramas, having starred in Sharpe, Shardlake and, of course, Game of Thrones. I have no doubt his take on the legendary Sheriff of Nottingham will be unmissable.
Robin Hood will be available to watch on Prime Video from Sunday 2 November.
2/10
The all-star ensemble is set to be iconic
All's Fair
Just when you thought mastermind producer Ryan Murphy had done it all, along comes All's Fair – his latest legal drama starring none other than Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. Told over 10 episodes, the series follows a team of powerhouse female divorce attorneys who leave their male-dominated firm to set up their own practice. Confession time: The Kardashians is a huge guilty-pleasure watch of mine, so seeing Kim K bring her real-life legal training to the screen will be such a treat. I'm counting down the days.
All's Fair will arrive on Disney+ on Tuesday 4 November.
3/10
Dakota Fanning and Sarah Snook star
All Her Fault
Based on Andrea Mara's bestselling novel, All Her Fault explores every parent's worst nightmare: when Marissa arrives to pick up her son from a playdate, she finds a stranger at the door who claims to have no knowledge of him. If you loved Stolen Girl, Prisoners or The Woman on the Train, this one's for you. Not only does it feature Succession's Sarah Snook and The Perfect Couple's Dakota Fanning, but it's directed by acclaimed thriller creators Minkie Spiro (Toxic Town) and Kate Dennis (The Handmaid's Tale).
All Her Fault will drop on Sky and NOW on Friday 7 November.
4/10
Claire Danes plays Aggie
The Beast in Me
Who doesn't love a mystery thriller? The Beast in Me, Netflix's upcoming eight-parter, follows successful writer Aggie, who lives a quiet, secluded life following the tragic death of her son. On the verge of becoming a ghost herself, Aggie finds inspiration for her next book in her mysterious neighbour Nile – who soon becomes the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. If you loved Netflix's The Watcher, this series is sure to be up your street. Plus, with creators from Homeland and two stellar leads in Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, viewers are in for a compelling watch.
The Beast in Me will be available to watch on Netflix on Thursday 13 November.
5/10
Carice Van Houten and Jack Whitehall star
Malice
For those looking to be kept on the edge of their seats, look no further than psychological thriller Malice. Set between Greece and London, the six-parter centres on the charming Adam Healey, who sets out to take down the privileged Tanner family. HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "As a big fan of The White Lotus, who is very much looking to fill the gap between seasons, I feel like Malice could just do the job. Sun-soaked setting? Check. Filthy rich characters? Check. A story that promises plenty of manipulation and betrayal? Check. The countdown is on!"
Malice will be available to watch on Prime Video on 14 November.
6/10
James Jordan as Dale and Colm Feore as Nathan in Landman
Landman
This one's for all the Yellowstone fans out there. From the same Western drama showrunner, Taylor Sheridan, Landman returns for a "compulsively watchable" second season. It follows crisis executive Tommy Norris, who's tasked with keeping the oil rigs in line for his boss, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm). With a fantastic cast including Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade, Bad Santa), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Andy Garcia (Ocean's Eleven), this gritty series is a must-watch for anyone with a Dutton-family-shaped hole in their viewing schedule.
Landman touches down on Paramount+ on Sunday 16 November.
7/10
Matt Smith plays the single dad Bunny
The Death of Bunny Munro
If you're after a chaos-filled drama, this compelling six-parter should be on your radar. Starring Doctor Who and House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith, the story follows Bunny – a sex-addicted, door-to-door beauty salesman and self-professed lothario – who becomes a single father to his son after the suicide of his wife, Libby (Sarah Greene). "The Death of Bunny Munro is definitely going on my watchlist," said HELLO!'s Nicky Morris. "Not only is the plot immediately intriguing and sets up what promises to be a moving portrait of the relationship between a father and son, but I'm looking forward to seeing the brilliant Matt Smith's portrayal of the morally corrupt Bunny."
The Death of Bunny Munro comes to Sky Atlantic and NOW on 20 November.
8/10
Season 5 returns for one final battle
Stranger Things
The much-awaited final season of this hit sci-fi series is just weeks away, and we can't wait to take one last journey to the Upside Down. Season five brings viewers back to Hawkins, where the gang finally reunites to face their biggest challenge yet: finding and killing Vecna. But with the town under military quarantine and the search for Eleven intensifying, the final battle will require everyone's help. As someone who's been watching since the series' debut in 2016, I can't wait to see what showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have in store for this epic finale.
The first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 lands on Netflix on 26 November.
From the creator of BBC's hit show Mood, Wild Cherry follows best friends Lorna (Carmen Ejogo) and Juliet (Eve Best). When their daughters, Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May), become embroiled in a shocking scandal at school, their mothers are forced to ask themselves how far they'll go to protect their children. I'm always intrigued to see how TV tackles hard-hitting themes, and Wild Cherry looks set to deliver a gripping commentary on just how far social media can push the next generation – and their parents. With a stellar cast including True Detective's Carmen Ejogo, House of the Dragon's Eve Best and Sophie Winkleman (aka Lady Frederick Windsor), this one promises to be a wild ride.
Wild Cherry lands on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this November.
10/10
Tom Cullen and Lola Petticrew star as the leading duo
Trespasses
There's nothing I love more than a forbidden romance, and Trespasses promises just that. Based on Louise Kennedy's bestselling 2022 novel and set against the backdrop of the Troubles, this four-parter follows a "forbidden love story" between Cushla, a young Catholic schoolteacher, and Michael, a married Protestant barrister. Not only does the source material boast a British Book Award for Debut Fiction, but the stellar cast includes Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Lola Petticrew (Bloodlands, Tuesday), Tom Cullen (The Gold, Weekend) and Martin McCann (Blue Lights).