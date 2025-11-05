DWTS episode 8 recap: Elaine Hendrix makes triumphant return to the ballroom after hospitalization

Dancing with the Stars celebrated the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Tuesday night's episode, as the remaining eight couples battled for a chance to stay in the competition another week. But it wasn't rock and roll for everyone: ultimately, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, danced their final dance in the DWTS ballroom, bidding their dreams of a Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy goodbye.

Following her elimination, Danielle said the experience has been "truly been life changing and every single moment, including this one, has been joyous." Pasha told her she was "now my friend for life."

Here's how all your favorite stars performed during week 8, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame:

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Dance: Jive to "I'm Still Standing" by Elton John

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach perform during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night on Dancing with the Stars

Broken nose "PTSD" aside, Dylan was ready to honor judge Bruno Tonioli, who appeared as a dancer in the original "I'm Still Standing" music video. Daniella even said she wanted to incorporate some of Bruno's original moves, and that he did — directly in front of the judge, who loved it, though he lamented Dylan not wearing the outfit he originally wore in the video. "It's a speedo," Dylan pointed out. Bruno joked that "no one would have looked at your feet" in that case, a nod to a few missteps throughout the dance, though ultimately judges said the dance was a great, upbeat way to kick off a rocking evening.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8, Derek Hough: 9, guest judge Flavor Flav: 10, Bruno: 9; Total: 36/40

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Paso Doble to "Livin' On a Prayer" by Bon Jovi

New Jersey girl Alix Earle was channeling Jersey icon Bon Jovi this week. And the music legend even sent Alix his blessing, via a special video message: "Thank you very much for dancing to 'Livin' On a Prayer,'" he said. "Wishing you all the best. We'll be watching." That was enough to light the fire under Alix, who promised to bring her "Jersey grit." And that she did, donning a dominatrix-esque black leather outfit, delivering a dance that was both sexy and fun. Judges dubbed Alix's performance fierce and "so in control." “What really worked for me: it was like watching two predators challenge each other,” Bruno said. “That was brilliant.”

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek Hough: 10, Flavor Flav: 9, Bruno: 10; Total: 39/40

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Dance: Contemporary to "God Only Knows" by The Beach Boys

As a comedian, Andy claims to be "allergic to phony-ness." But even the funnyman had to offer a moment of earnestness after learning that fans around the world threw celebrations for his birthday last week. "Strangers were throwing parties for me that i wasn't even going to be at.... I feel like I'm being carried," Andy said. "It makes me want to do this." In an emotional dance that served as an ode to his and Emma's friendship, Andy again landed the lowest scores of the night, but again showed improvements — OK, multiple lifts! Carrie Ann celebrated the way Andy continues to teach non-dancers how to fall in love with dance. "It was so charming, so tender," Bruno said. "It had a kind of childlike honesty... you do what you can. You're relatable. That's why you're becoming the people's champion."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 7, Derek Hough: 7, Flavor Flav: 9, Bruno: 7; Total: 30/40

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Dance: Paso Doble to "No More Tears" by Ozzy Osbourne

Coming off her Monster-thon victory from last week, Whitney was determined to keep her streak alive — which would be no small feat, considering that she, Alix and Robert were all performing the same dance style. "Having the 3 top couples do the same dance, there is no room for error," Whitney said in rehearsals. Mark, ever the pro to bring creativity to dances, began the dance cleverly "caught" in a giant spider web, projected onto the floor with lights. Spider queen Whitney delivered a sharp, dramatic and dynamic performance that judges thought was classic, intense and "totally metal." Bruno highlighted Whitney's stellar execution; Carrie Ann repeatedly stressed that the dance was "amazing" but had a few small notes on foot placement. "That was perfection," Derek added.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek Hough: 10, Flavor Flav: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 39/40

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Contemporary to "Dream On" by Aerosmith

Judges wanted to see more emotion from Danielle after last week's Halloween performance, and more emotion they received. In rehearsals, Danielle reflected on how her cancer diagnosis last year completely changed her outlook on life. "You never know when your time could be up," Danielle said. "I want to show the benefit of being able to take hardships and find a way to rise above." Her lyrical contemporary featured some complicated, albeit not quite perfect, lifts and, as Carrie Ann pointed out, stellar storytelling. "You glow and you've always glowed on this dance floor," Derek said. "Tonight it felt a little disjointed here and there, but still something you should be proud of."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek Hough: 8, Flavor Flav: 9, Bruno: 8; Total: 34/40

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Dance: Viennese Waltz to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Dionne Warwick

Following a scary last week when a muscle injury sent her to the hospital the morning of the competition, Elaine only had four days of rehearsal instead of their usual six, per doctor's orders. "They can't exactly know whether I tore the muscle or strained it," she explained. "I'm so grateful we get to keep going." Rehearsal footage showed Elaine rigidly and cautiously attempting dance moves. "I'm expecting to feel pain. I don't care," she said. But she was fully back to business Tuesday night, landing a dreamy, elegant waltz full of quick, precise turns. This woman was in the hospital seven days ago? You couldn't tell from her performance — or the huge smile on her face throughout. Flavor Flav concurred: "That was you on that gurney in that ambulance? You don't move like you was hurt," he said. The rest of the judges welcomed her back with open arms: Bruno said she was "literally glowing." Carrie Ann added: "The way you move is so grounded in love and true emotion... after such little time in rehearsal? Bravo. I'm trying not to cry."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek Hough: 9, Flavor Flav: 10, Bruno: 9; Total: 37/40

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Dance: Jazz to "River Deep – Mountain High" by Ike & Tina Turner

Jordan and Ezra's dance last week utilized a harness as a prop, which they hoped would be a creative turn for the better, though ultimately judges thought it felt flat. "Talk about a risk with no reward," Ezra said. "I'm frustrated with myself because it didn't pay off. I'm sorry." While Jordan was disappointed with their scores, it's water under the bridge (no pun intended) as they head into a performance to "River Deep – Mountain High." Donning Tina's signature hair style, Jordan ended the couples' dance portion of the evening with high energy, some Olympic gymnast-worthy backflips, more impressive acrobatics and some hairography for good measure. Carrie Ann said week 2 that Jordan reminded her of Tina Turner, which she seems to still agree with. "Doing Tina Turner is a big task to fill. but you did not disappoint," she said. "Jordan, you are ballsy and you take the risks and this one delivered." Flavor Flav, who previously cheered Jordan on at the Olympics, continued to hype her up. "Every battlefield you go on, you win. You are a warrior," he said. "I'm giving you a 55."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek Hough: 9, Flavor Flav: 10, Bruno: 9; Total: 38/40

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Dance: Paso Doble to "Icky Thump" by The White Stripes

Robert Irwin can play guitar, because of course. What can't this man do? The third and final paso doble of the night featured the only male celebrity contestant, which Witney noted means Robert will be compared to pros Mark and Val. No pressure. The 22-year-old exuded leading man – despite a small hiccup at the start, judges lauded his dominant, complicated and classic paso doble. Flavor Flav dubbed Robert "the brand-new Fred Astaire." "You have something happening that can take you to the finish line. It's called momentum," Carrie Ann said. "You are in the zone."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek Hough: 9, Flavor Flav: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 38/40

Team dances

Team Chicago: Alfonso Ribiero, Danielle, Pasha, Whitney, Mark, Jordan, Ezra, Dylan and Daniella

Dance: "25 or 6 to 4" by Chicago

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek Hough: 10, Flavor Flav: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 40/40

Team Kool: Julianne Hough, Andy, Emma, Robert, Witney, Alix, Val, Elaine and Alan

Dance: "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek Hough: 10, Flavor Flav: 10, Bruno: 9; Total: 38/40