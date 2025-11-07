Melrose Place star is unrecognizable in rare appearance

Melrose Place star Grant Show was virtually unrecognizable as he sat down on the Still Here Hollywood Podcast with Steve Kmetko, almost thirty years after he left the hit TV series. The heartthrob looked suave during the interview, sporting a gray blazer over a black collared shirt, with hints of gray in his swooping brunette hair. Grant portrayed bad boy Jake Hanson on the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff series, alongside stars like Heather Locklear and Andrew Shue. It ran for seven seasons from 1992 to 1999, and followed a group of young adults living in a West Hollywood apartment complex.

The 63-year-old revealed on the podcast that while he loved being part of Melrose Place, the level of fame it brought him was difficult to deal with. "I figured it was going to be successful, but I did not think it was going to be what it was or as hugely successful as it was," he recalled, adding that it was "really fun" for a time.

"There are other things that happen that you don't see happening. You start to lose your ability to be out in the public," Grant continued. "There's a thing that happens with fame that I saw happening not just with myself but with everybody. When it's that kind of fame, you kind of lose your humanity."

"The way other people see you, they don't see you as a human being anymore, they see you as the character you're playing, and they have a relationship with you that is really one-sided…It's very dehumanizing. I think that's where all the bad behavior comes from [with] famous people."

He added that while he was "a pretty decent human being", fame had made him behave poorly in the past. The father of one ultimately left the show after season five, due to tensions between himself and the show's producer, Aaron Spelling, who he felt was stifling his budding acting career.

© YouTube/Still Here Hollywood Podcast Grant opened up about his time on the Melrose Place

"Aaron and I had had some run-ins. And there was some stuff about Aaron that I felt like he was kind of trying to keep me down. Maybe I was wrong about that, but that's what it felt like to me at the time," he explained. "There wasn't really any question that I had to go. You know, if I had been able to go and do other work outside of the show, then it would have been a tough call. But because I felt like I was being stifled, I just had to go."

© Sygma via Getty Images The actor portrayed bad boy Jake Hanson on the show

Despite leaving the series, Grant recognized the incredible impact that it had on his career going forward. "Something can't be that seminal in your life without it being a part of you. I have a great pride for the time that I worked on that show," he declared. "I would not be who I am had I not spent those five years."

© Getty Images He has been married to The Pitt actress Katherine LaNasa since 2012

After exiting Melrose Place in 1997, he went on to star in projects like Point Please, Dirt, Private Practice, The Possession, Devious Maids and the Dynasty reboot. Before landing the role of Jake Hanson, he starred in Ryan's Hope for three years in the '80s and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his work. Grant is now married to The Pitt star Katherine Lanasa, and they share an 11-year-old daughter, Eloise.