The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa celebrates 13th anniversary with Melrose Place star husband — see photos

It is a special week for Katherine LaNasa.

On Monday, August 18, the instant-favorite The Pitt star celebrated her 13th anniversary with her husband, the star of yet another fan-favorite show, Melrose Place's Grant Show.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after first crossing paths in 2006, and share one daughter, Eloise, who is 11.

In honor of their special day, Katherine took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of the two, starting off with a black-and-white selfie.

More black-and-white photos followed, including some of them dressed up in cocktail attire, walking around Los Angeles, at a bowling alley, and more.

© Instagram Katherine shared a round of photos with Grant

"Great year baby. Love you to pieces. Happy 13," Katherine wrote in her caption alongside a silver heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and flood it with congratulations.

"Lucky 13! Happy anniversary," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Beautiful couple," and: "Happy Anniversary you two!" as well as: "Rock on, you beauties!"

© Instagram The couple shares one daughter

Katherine and Grant first met while filming the HBO drama series Big Love, which ran for five seasons from 2006 to 2011, and starred Ginnifer Goodwin, Bill Paxton, Chloë Sevigny, and Amanda Seyfried, among others.

© Getty They met in 2006 but it's unclear when they started dating

The Jayne Mansfield's Car actress has been married twice before; first when she was 22, when she married then 53-year-old actor Dennis Hopper in 1989, with whom she shares son Henry Hopper, 34, and later to actor French Stewart, from 1998 to 2009.

Grant was previously married to Scottish actress Pollyanna McIntosh from 2004 to 2011. One year after marrying Katherine, he told People that the two were trying to have a child together. "We are working on it — practice, practice, practice," he said at the time, noting: "We're both older, so it's a little difficult, but we're working on it."

© Getty Katherine and Grant in June 2025

Further giving insight into their marriage, he shared they are "like best friends," and "just do things together all of the time."

"She'll do things that are not necessarily things that she wants to do that I like to do — like she'll go play golf with me — and then I'll do things with her, like go shopping. And then you know, you just have to make sure to keep doing it," he said.