Heather Locklear stuns fans with youthful look amid rare appearance

Heather Locklear stunned fans on Sunday when she made a rare appearance on the What Do You Want? podcast with her close friend, Jillian Barberie, and Nurse Mel from the wellness company Twelve28. The Melrose Place alum looked ageless in a photo shared to Instagram capturing her time on the podcast, where she sported a strapless white sundress and bare feet. Heather wore her blonde locks out in beachy waves and grinned widely as she sat with her friends in the podcast studio.

"Hello everyone! We have a brand new podcast page! @wdywpodcast," the stars wrote in the caption. "Our other one got hacked! Starting fresh! Please follow this page going forward. We have a release date! We will announce the date on next post! Can't wait!" Fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over Heather's glowing appearance, with one writing, "You do not age Heather!!" while another added, "Heather looks amazing."

Another fan chimed in, "Heather…Holy Moly!!! You look absolutely amazing. I'll have what you're having!!!!!!" while a fourth said, "Heather looks gorgeous." The 63-year-old was a Hollywood staple before joining the cast of Melrose Place in 1993 as the advertising executive Amanda Woodward, a role that garnered her four Golden Globe nominations. After leaving the show in 1999, she returned briefly ten years later as a guest star.

Speaking on the Still the Place podcast with her former co-stars, Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton and Courtney Thorne-Smith, Heather shared that she initially believed herself to be too old to appear in Melrose Place. "I watched the show because there was so much press on it," the mother of one recalled. "And I was going, 'Oh my God, this show is gonna be great…and I wish I could be on it, but I'm too old.'"

© Instagram Heather was glowing in the photo shared to Instagram

"I was, like, 30. Or almost 30 or something like that," she continued. "And you guys were all 20, early 20s." The series followed a group of young people living in an apartment complex in West Hollywood. Series creator Aaron Spelling sought Heather's help to boost ratings later on in the first season, which worked like a charm. After asking her to join the show for a four-episode arc, the blonde beauty readily accepted, with the condition that her character be a businesswoman.

© WireImage Heather starred in Melrose Place from 1993 to 1999

While Heather has experienced several career highs, her personal life has been less than perfect. She struggled with alcohol in the past, and was even arrested for police battery in 2018. Since then, the star has worked hard on her sobriety journey, and her friends have been nothing but supportive throughout.

© Getty Images She was arrested in 2018

Jillian, whom Heather met on the set of Melrose Place, shared an update on her friend in 2019 after the actress checked herself into a rehab facility. "I spoke to her today. She's doing great," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Every day, she's in great spirits. She's funny, she just has the best sense of humor. On Monday, she went to the facility. And for her, she's like, 'Checking into the Four Seasons,' as a joke, and she sent us a picture of the facility."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G The 63-year-old has been open about her sobriety journey

"She knows what she's got to do, and she's doing it," Jillian continued. "She's healthy and happy, sober, and is just in a really good place right now. It's time for her to concentrate on [herself]. I think that's exactly what she's doing."