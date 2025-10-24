Unearthed Britain's Got Talent clip shows the moment La Voix stunned judges with her incredible audition – watch

La Voix has been a breath of fresh air on this series of Strictly, from her savage critiques of Tess Daly's outfits to her moving waltz where she dressed as the 'pigeon lady' from Mary Poppins. However, before she appeared on the BBC show or RuPaul's Drag Race UK, the 45-year-old drag queen first appeared on Britain's Got Talent. The star has appeared three times on the show, but it was her third audition where she really stole the show.

As you can see in the video, the drag queen appeared alongside the London Big Gay Band and she blew away the judges, who consisted of David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, with her rendition of Frank Sinatra's New York, New York. La Voix immediately commanded the crowd as she joked about being late due to having "Simon's baby".

Although Simon Cowell was absent from the show that day, Alesha said "that is how you make an impact" when praising La Voix, adding that she was a "force to be reckoned with". The judges unanimously sent La Voix and the London Big Gay Band through to the live shows and she competed in the fifth semi-final.

It was another big brass number for the entertainer, who chose to perform Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend, however, sadly, her time on the competition came to an end. From nine acts, La Voix finished in sixth place when it came to the public vote, losing out to jazz vocalists Jack Pack and salsa dancers Paddy & Nico.

© Thames/Shutterstock La Voix was incredible on Britain's Got Talent

La Voix's Strictly experience

The drag queen will perform on Saturday night's show after managing to escape last week's dance-off. The star is paired with Aljaz Skorjanec, who she originally joked she "didn't want" before rushing to embrace him on the launch show. The pair have had their ups and downs during the competition, achieving great scores with their American smooth and waltz.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy The star's cha-cha-cha nearly sent her home

However, when it came to the jive and last week's cha-cha-cha, the pair have faced issues. Following last week's performance, Shirley said she couldn't "judge" the pair as so much had gone wrong, only awarding them a two for the routine. Craig, meanwhile, said the dance was like "going to the dentist's" and noted: "The bum spin, your legs, were fully akimbo, darling." Ouch!