General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening November 10 - November 14

This past week on General Hospital, the mystery boss storyline took center stage on the ABC soap as viewers saw Special Agent Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) kidnapped as Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) began taking orders from an unknown figure. Is it Cesar Faison (Anders Hove)? Or is Anna's evil twin sister, Alex Devane (also played by Finola), who was thought to be dead?

Viewers also saw the big reveal that Martin Gray (Michael E. Knight) had forged Monica Quartermaine's will, and that Tracy (Jane Elliot) had never spiked Ronnie's tea – it was, in fact, also Martin. The reason? After Tracy had found Monica's real will – and a note from Monica claiming she was worried that Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Martin would attempt to steal the family home – she rushed to stop the sale to Drew.

© Disney via Getty Images Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, who has been kidnapped

During the confrontation, Ronnie (Erika Slezak) admitted that the will had been faked, and that Martin had blackmailed her into going along with his plan, even though Ronnie knew Monica wanted peace among the family. The real will revealed that Monica had left the family mansion to … Tracy, and not Michael (Chad Duell), and this week will see Michael make "an unexpected move". Will he now battle Tracy for the house?

November 10, 2025: Chase details his plan

© Disney via Getty Images Sonny will plead with Michael

Sonny pleads with Michael. Chase details his plan. Portia makes a confession. Nina is pleasantly surprised. Brook Lynn gets jarring news.

November 11, 2025: Lulu opens up to Olivia

Emma and Gio make a horrifying discovery. Elizabeth is unsettled. Lulu opens up to Olivia. Britt panics. Michael makes an unexpected move. Brook Lynn wants answers.

November 12, 2025: Dalton has terrible timing

Jason and Britt are interrupted. Willow is stunned. Drew puts the screws to Alexis. Brook Lynn leans on Chase. Dalton has terrible timing.

© Disney via Getty Images Martin was discovered to be the one who forged the will

November 13, 2025: Dante’s work hits close to home

Laura makes a sacrifice. Dante’s work hits close to home. Chase and Nathan get acquainted. Britt threatens Sidwell. Molly is relieved.

November 14, 2025: Britt’s fears are confirmed

Carly is in for a shock. Britt’s fears are confirmed. Trina clashes with Jordan. Justine’s plan unravels. Sidwell turns on the charm with Ava.General Hospital airs on ABC at 3/2c