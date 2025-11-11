Don't miss this 'extraordinary' biological drama with a star-studded cast

If you're in the mood for an "extraordinary" biological drama based on a heartwarming true story, then we've got some good news for you. The BBC aired Mr Burton, starring Toby Jones, Lesley Manville and Harry Lawtey, on Monday, which means you have a month to watch it on BBC iPlayer. Based on real-life events, the film (which premiered in April this year) tells the story of Welsh Oscar-nominated actor Richard Burton, known for his roles as George in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and O'Brien in 1984, as well as famously marrying actress Elizabeth Taylor twice. The must-watch movie aired on what would have been his 100th birthday.

I grew up hearing about the legendary Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor from my grandma, but it's films like this that truly bring iconic figures – and their inspiring stories – to life. Harry Lawtey's portrayal of the legendary actor not only earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 2025 BAFTA Cymru Awards, but the film also boasts a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Intrigued? Read on to discover more about Mr Burton.

© Alamy Stock Photo Mr Burton stars Harry Lawtey, Toby Jones and Lesley Manville

What are viewers saying about Mr Burton?

After airing on BBC One on Monday, viewers were quick to share their praise for the film, with one even hailing it "extraordinary". "Really enjoyed Mr Burton on BBC One," said one viewer. "It felt like a nice partner piece to the recent play, The Motive and the Cue. Toby Jones and Lesley Manville were great and Harry Lawtey was excellent. He's going on my possible James Bond list too!"

Another penned: "Mr Burton was fantastic on the BBC. Harry Lawtey was brilliant as Richard. Well worth a watch if you didn't catch it," while a third added: "What a wonderful two hours. Take a bow Mr Burton. Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey and Lesley Manville were absolutely brilliant – a wonderful drama."

WATCH: Mr Burton Trailer

What is Mr Burton about?

Set in the 1940s Welsh town of Port Talbot, the story follows the relationship between Welsh schoolmaster Philip Burton and a "wild" young schoolboy called Richard Jenkins.

The synopsis continues: "The latter dreamed of becoming an actor, but his ambitions were in danger of being derailed by a combination of family trouble, the pressure of war and his own lack of discipline. Mr Burton recognised the raw talent in his pupil and made it his mission to fight for him, becoming his tutor, strict taskmaster and eventually his adoptive father. Actor Burton would go on to be nominated for seven Oscars."

© Alamy Stock Photo Harry Lawtey plays Mr Burton

Who stars in Mr Burton?

Harry Lawtey (Industry) stars as Richard Burton, while Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, The Hack) plays his schoolteacher and adopted father Philip Burton, and Lesley Manville (Harlots, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) plays Mr Burton's landlady, Ma Smith.

They're joined by Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Slow Horses), Steffan Rhodri (Gavin & Stacey), Aneurin Barnard (The White Queen), Mali O'Donnell (Y Swn), Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch) and Hannah New (Maleficent).

The true story behind Mr Burton

Richard Walter Jenkins Jr. came from humble beginnings, born into a family of 13 children (he was the 12th) in the small mining village of Pontrhydyfen, South Wales. His father was a coal miner but was largely absent from Richard's life. After the death of his mother, Edith, he was raised primarily by his older sister, Cis.

His life changed dramatically when he met schoolteacher Philip Burton, who recognised Richard's potential and helped readmit him to school. Burton also trained him in literature, elocution and drama, nurturing the young man's talent. In 1943, Philip became Richard's legal guardian and Richard Jenkins became Richard Burton.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor were married twice

Richard went on to become one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, starring in everything from Shakespearean productions to major Hollywood films such as My Cousin Rachel (1952) and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966). On the set of Cleopatra (1963), he met Elizabeth Taylor – already a major star known for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) and Butterfield 8 (1960).

Richard and Elizabeth's relationship became one of Hollywood's most talked-about romances. They married twice, appeared in 11 films together and became icons of celebrity culture. Although Richard's personal life was often turbulent – exacerbated by heavy drinking – his talent and success remains widely respected to this day.

Mr Burton will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer for the next 30 days.