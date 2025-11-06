The Celebrity Traitors has crowned its winner after a gripping finale – and fans are hailing it 'the most perfect end'

The Celebrity Traitors has officially crowned Alan Carr its winner! The thrilling finale, which aired on Thursday night, saw the much-loved comedian and presenter take home £87,500 for a children's cancer charity after outsmarting his fellow players in one of the most dramatic finishes in the show's history. The final instalment began with the remaining players – Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Nick Mohammed, Joe Marler and David Olusoga – facing their most emotionally charged roundtable yet.

The first roundtable saw the remaining five contestants go head-to-head. Cat and Alan voted for David, while Nick and David voted for Cat. In a shock move, despite what he'd agreed earlier with the remaining Traitors, Joe cast his deciding vote, which saw Cat banished. "I wouldn't change a thing. I think I played it the best I could," said Cat. "I had the most fun ever and I hope Alan goes and wins it both for us."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells David Olusoga, Cat Burns, Claudia Winkleman, Nick Mohammed, Alan Carr & Joe Marler

Alan, Nick, David and Joe were then asked to throw their pouches into the fire to signal whether to banish again or end the game. All players voted to banish again, and Joe's final words to Cat – "I'm sorry" – swayed Nick, who voted Joe out in a shocking turn of events. "It hurts to be stabbed in the back like that," said Joe. "Not even an inkling. Gutted."

The final three – David, Nick and Alan – then voted again, this time unanimously to end the game, believing they had banished the last of the Traitors, Joe and Cat. After David and Nick both revealed themselves as Faithfuls, Alan revealed his status as a Traitor. "I'm so sorry," said Alan, who burst into tears. "It's been tearing me apart. I feel so bad."

Fans react to the news online

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the finale. "THE MOST AWFUL TRAITOR EVER BEING THE BEST TRAITOR EVER ALAN CARR WINNING CELEBRITY TRAITORS OMG!!!" wrote one person, while another added: "Celebrity traitors has been nothing short of incredible – what a [explicit] finale. AMAZING." A third penned: "The most perfect end to the Celebrity Traitors."

The Celebrity Traitors accidental leaked episode

The finale follows weeks of tension, which remained up until the last minute, after an accidental leak saw the episode uploaded early on streaming platforms in Canada and New Zealand. The BBC quickly urged fans to avoid spoilers, issuing the statement: "We kindly ask anyone who thinks they know the outcome of The Celebrity Traitors to keep whatever they believe they know to themselves," it read. "Please avoid sharing potential spoilers so that the millions of fans who have been faithfully following every twist and turn of the series can enjoy the final this evening."

Now, with the truth officially out, viewers can finally celebrate one of reality TV's most unpredictable and entertaining endings yet. Congratulations, Alan – one of the most iconic Traitors of all time.