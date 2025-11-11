'Refreshing' 6-part crime drama could be your next detective TV binge

Armchair detectives are in for a treat. Set to land on Channel 4's streaming service on Friday, 14 November, Mademoiselle Holmes, a French crime drama starring Lola Dewaere, will land on the platform. Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes series, the upcoming spin-off follows Charlie, a descendant of the notorious detective, who begins solving crimes with the help of her very own Watson, Samy Vatel (Tom Villa).

© Channel 4 / Walter Presents Mademoiselle Holmes follows the great-granddaughter of Sherlock Holmes

Originally released on the French network, TFI, in 2024, Mademoiselle Holmes has spawned two seasons, with the first, which consists of six episodes, coming to Channel 4 this week. Here's what you need to know about the hit series…

What is Mademoiselle Holmes about?

The official synopsis reads: "How could anyone imagine that Charlie, a shy, discreet 36-year-old police officer who still lives with her grandfather, is the descendant of the famous Sherlock Holmes? Until one day, when she is hit by a car, something clicks. The bland and inhibited Charlie is suddenly bursting with energy. For the first time, she is living life to the fullest.

"Her extraordinary intelligence and empathy make her a brilliant and unpredictable police officer. When she meets Samy, who will become her Watson, Charlie finally accepts herself as a police officer, a woman... and Holmes!"

Meet the cast

Leading the series, Lola Dewaere stars as Charlie Holmes in the series. Among her TV credits, the actress is perhaps best known for La vengeance aux yeux clairs (2016-2017) and Astrid et Raphaëlle (2019).

© Channel 4 / Walter Presents Lola Dewaere and Tom Villa as Charlie and Samy

Joining her, Tom Villa, recognised for his long-running role in Munch (2016-2021), portrays Samy Vatel, Charlie's assisting officer. Rounding out the core cast, Daniel Prévost and Thomas Jouannet also appear.

What are fans saying about the series?

Following Mademoiselle Holmes' debut, fans have taken to IMDb to share their mixed views on the show. "We found this via PBS in the US and absolutely loved it," wrote one. "Refreshing new twist on the classic stories. We loved the lead actress in Astrid, so we knew this would be a good fit for our style. I hope there are more seasons to come! The writers are brilliant! The references to classic themes are good. The casting of the supporting characters is well done also."

© Channel 4 / Walter Presents Fans have called the series a good match for fans of Death in Paradise and Sister Boniface Mysteries

Meanwhile, a second noted: "As several other reviewers have noted, the plots tend to come off as too convenient, with the solutions resulting from surprise revelations more than laying out the clues and having the detective put it all together. I would recommend this series for those who enjoy shows like Death in Paradise, Sister Boniface Mysteries, and the like."

"The premise is simple yet engaging, the sets are gorgeous, the direction is superb, and the score is beautifully crafted," remarked a third. "This one's a winner so far, and I'm finding a bit of everything to like in this light crime drama."