8-part crime drama hailed as 'easy binge' could be your next TV obsession

Thriller fans, listen up! A gripping crime drama, The Wall: The Orchard, has landed on Channel 4 – and it could just be your next TV obsession. The eight-part series, which comes from Walter Presents, follows a detective who returns to her childhood hometown in Canada to investigate the disturbing discovery of remains in her family's orchard. The Wall: The Orchard is the third season of the French-Canadian crime series, The Wall, which viewers have hailed as an "easy binge" and "brilliant". The latest instalment airs weekly on Channel 4 until 21 November.

Channel 4 has a fantastic list of gripping crime dramas on offer thanks to its offshoot streaming service, Walter Presents, and The Wall: The Orchard sounds like another compelling addition to the slate. Promising high-tension drama, the uncovering of dark family secrets, and an unstoppable crime-solving duo, The Wall's third outing has all the ingredients of a must-watch crime drama. Keep reading to find out more.

The Wall: The Orchard is airing on More4 and Channel 4

What is The Wall: The Orchard about?

The Wall: The Orchard is the third instalment of The Wall crime drama series, which first premiered in 2019 and was followed by a second season in 2021. In season one, main protagonist Detective Sergeant Céline Trudeau investigates a strange murder in a frozen mining town, while season two sees the DS look into the discovery of a dead engineer found cemented into a bath. The latest series, which first aired in 2022, follows DS Céline Trudeau, whose dark family history comes to the surface after a body is found in her uncle's orchard.

The Wall: The Orchard is the third season of the crime drama

The synopsis reads: "As Detective Sergeant Céline Trudeau returns to her childhood hometown of Applegrove, the tranquillity of her surroundings shatters when a skeleton is discovered buried in her uncle's orchard. The unsettling discovery turns deeply personal as the remains belong to Céline's long-missing grandmother, thrusting her into a painful confrontation with the past."

It continues: "Céline teams up once again with Alex, alongside Johnny, a local officer from Applegrove's police force. As they probe deeper into the case, the investigation uncovers fierce family feuds that have simmered for generations, particularly involving the wealthy Jolicoeur clan. Tensions escalate when the detectives trace a link from the orchard to the nearby abbey of Saint-Benoît-du-Lac."

The synopsis concludes: "Previously thought untouchable, the abbey becomes suspiciously implicated in the region's dark history. Secrets of long-ago crimes surface as an old unsolved murder, Céline's cousin's death, is reopened under a new light."

Who stars in The Wall: The Orchard?

Canadian actress Isabel Richer (Les Invincibles) leads the cast as Céline Trudeau. She's joined by Alexandre Landry (Gabrielle) as police officer Alex Théberge and Didier Lucien as Johnny Léger.

Canadian actress Isabel Richer leads the cast as Céline Trudeau

What have viewers said about The Wall: The Orchard?

Viewers have praised the drama as a "fast-paced" detective series filled with "cliffhangers, twists and turns". One person described the storylines as "interesting" and the setting as "beautiful", while another binge-watched all eight episodes in one sitting.

The final episode airs on 21 November

How to watch The Wall: The Orchard

The Wall: The Orchard is currently airing on More4 on Fridays at 9pm. The show will be available on Channel 4 streaming after it's aired, with the final episode airing on 21 November. In the meantime, you can watch series one, The Wall: Cover Your Tracks, and series two, The Wall: The Chateau Murders, on Channel 4.