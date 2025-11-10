Channel 4's forbidden romance Northern Irish drama hailed as 'perfect' after debut episode drops

TV viewers who tuned into Channel 4's latest four-part series, Trespasses, have hailed the romance drama "perfect" after the debut episode dropped on Sunday. Based on the book from Northern Irish author Louise Kennedy, which was shortlisted for the 2023 Women's Prize for Fiction, the show follows a forbidden love story set against the Troubles between a young catholic school teacher and an older protestant married barrister. Directed by Dawn Shadforth (Mood, Adult Material), the series stars Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing) and Tom Cullen (The Gold) in the leading roles, alongside Gillian Anderson, who plays Lola's on-screen mother, Gina.

I've had this one on my watchlist ever since the first look was released, and I must confess – I binged it all in one go on Sunday night. The on-screen chemistry between Lola and Tom's Cushla and Michael is palpable, and Gillian Anderson's turn as the heartbroken, alcohol-dependent Gina is showstopping. If you're after a yearning romance drama that makes your heart ache, this one's for you. Intrigued? Read on for what TV viewers are saying about the show…

© Instagram/@channel4 Viewers react to Trespasses After debuting on Channel 4 on 9 November, viewers were quick to take to social media to share their praise for the new show. "Trespasses is one of the best novel adaptations I've ever seen," said one person. "Gillian is amazing as Gina. (She somehow always has the power of taking my breath away.) Cast, music, everything is perfect. Awards here they come." Meanwhile, another person added: "If you can't find me for the next few days, I'll be watching this. Louise Kennedy's novel Trespasses is, in my honest opinion, one of the best over the last few years and this adaptation has classy written all over it." A third person penned: "God, it's fantastic. I'm so glad that it lives and breathes like the book."

WATCH: Trespasses Official Trailer

© Peter Marley / Channel 4 Lola Petticrew and Tom Cullen star What is Trespasses about? Set against the backdrop of the Troubles, which began in the 1960s and lasted up until 1998, the story centres around Cushla, a young Catholic schoolteacher in 1975. The synopsis continues: "Amid curfews, bombings and betrayals, she works nights in her family's pub, serving both sides and British soldiers, when she meets and falls for Michael – an older, married Protestant barrister. "Their affair is intoxicating and dangerous. Cushla's world is full of defiant spirits: her drunk, sharp-tongued mother Gina, her lively pupils, and beloved colleague Gerry. As the forbidden love between Cushla and Michael deepens, violence looms and tensions rise. Cushla is pulled between duty and desire, family and freedom." The series is also noted for its "inherently female" perspective through Cushla's eyes. It shifts the focus to the damage inflicted on women living through the conflict, rather than the male-dominated military narratives that typically define stories about the Troubles.



© Mike Marsland/WireImage Gillian Anderson stars opposite Tom and Lola Who stars in Trespasses? The show is led by Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing, Tuesday) and Tom Cullen (The Gold, Downton Abbey), who play Cushla Lavery and Michael Agnew. Tom, who is actually Welsh in real life, underwent intensive accent coaching to perfect Michael's accent. They're joined by Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The Fall) as Gina Lavery and Martin McCann as Eamonn Lavery. Other cast members include Emily Taaffe, Oisín Thompson, Barry Wad, Conlaoch Gough-Cunningham.

© Peter Marley / Channel 4 What happened in the Troubles? A major period of conflict in Northern Ireland, the Troubles lasted around 30 years (from the 1960s to 1998) and saw a struggle between two sides: predominantly Protestant unionists, who wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom, and predominantly Catholic nationalists, who wanted Northern Ireland to become part of the Republic of Ireland. The conflict saw a rise in violence and unrest, including bombings and clashes between the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) and the Irish Republican Army (IRA).



© Stefan Hill / Channel 4 Setting the show against the backdrop of such a tumultuous period was important for author Louise Kennedy. She explained: "Many portrayals of the Troubles focus on men with guns or military backrooms. Trespasses is about ordinary people trying to live their lives and constantly running into obstacles because of the world around them. It is not set in West Belfast; it's more domestic, more every day. The drama happens in kitchens and classrooms, not just on the streets. I think that ordinariness, set against a backdrop of chaos, makes it stand out."

All four episodes of Trespasses are available to watch on Channel 4 now.