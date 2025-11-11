Miss Universe 2025 shock exits: the contestants who won't be competing and why

Miss Universe 2025's theme may be 'The Power of Love,' but there was no love lost between pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil and several Miss Universe contestants, including the reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark, earlier this month. The global event, taking place this year in Thailand, has already sparked controversy after Nawat was seen on a live stream reprimanding Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, and accusing her of failing to fulfill her duties. The Miss Universe Thailand director was heard arguing with Miss Mexico in front of dozens of contestants and audience members for allegedly failing to post promotional content, causing several Miss Universe contestants to walk out of the event on November 4 in a show of support. If that wasn't enough, several nations have unexpectedly pulled out of the pageant ahead of the grand finale on November 21. Find out more about their shocking exits below.

1/ 6 © Instagram Miss Universe Germany, Diana Fast, withdraw for the sake of her family Miss Universe Germany Miss Germany 2025, Diana Fast, revealed on November 3 that she was withdrawing from the Miss Universe competition for the sake of her family. "I am endlessly grateful to be part of the Miss Universe family, surrounded by incredible women who inspire, uplift, and embody true purpose," she said in a statement. However, "after deep reflection," she decided she will "not be traveling to Thailand." She added: "As a devoted mother and while currently building a new home by myself for my family, I've chosen to stay close to my son during this important phase of our lives."





2/ 6 © Instagram Sahar Biniaz pulled out of Miss Universe in October Miss Universe Persia Miss Universe Persia 2025, Sahar Biniaz, announced in October that she was leaving the pageant in solidarity with her national director, Golshan Barazesh, who had been detained during a visit to Iran. "Out of deep respect and concern for her safety and well-being, I've made the difficult decision to withdraw from this year's competition," Sahar wrote in a heartfelt message on social media.



3/ 6 © Instagram Miss Universe Niger, Zoulahatou Amadou, didn't get her plane tickets in time Miss Universe Niger 2025 was going to be the first time Niger would take part in Miss Universe, but unfortunately for contestant Zoulahatou Amadou, things didn't go to plan. "My plane ticket arrived too late, and the available flights no longer allowed me to reach Bangkok in time," she explained. Thankfully, organizers have invited Zoulahatou to compete in the 2026 edition.

4/ 6 © Instagram Xuhe Hou resigned as Miss Universe China for 'personal reasons' Miss Universe China After being chosen to represent China at the 74th Miss Universe competition, Xuhe Hou resigned due to "personal reasons," reportedly tied to the organization's age restrictions. Now, runner-up Zhao Na is representing China in her place.



5/ 6 © Instagram Déborah Djema was dismissed as Miss Universe Congo for failing to sign her contract Miss Universe Congo Déborah Djema was stripped of her honor to represent the Democratic Republic of the Congo and forced to remove all traces of her coronation from social media in September after she refused to sign her contract. Dorcas Dienda Kasinde is now vying for the Miss Universe 2025 crown after the first and second runners-up were unavailable due to prior commitments.

