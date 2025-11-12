Strictly's Lewis Cope addresses previous dance experience live on air

Strictly Come Dancing star Lewis Cope has addressed criticism over his previous dance experience live on air during an appearance on ITV's Loose Women. Appearing on the daytime show on Wednesday morning alongside his dance partner Katya Jones, the Emmerdale actor was asked about his past dance background, which included performing in Billy Elliot The Musical on the West End as a child and later competing in amateur hip-hop competitions.

Lewis Cope addresses his previous dance experience

After asking the pair about their upcoming dance for the week – a tango – panellist Mariella Frostrup said: "The only downside, I imagine, is people poking at you for having been a dancer before. Did that kind of scratch under the surface, or has it been helpful?"

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Lewis enjoyed a brief stint on Billy Elliot The Musical when he was 11

"Not really," replied Lewis. "It's been a long time since I've danced, and I did, like, one show when I was 11, which was about 20 years ago." Jumping in on Lewis's behalf, panellist Charlene White added: "But one thing it's done is it's meant that you've been able to have that concentration, which of course, as Katya said, has been incredible. We wish you the best of luck."

Katya gushes about Lewis's dancing

Lewis's partner Katya, who has been dancing on the show since 2016, shared what it's like working with the actor. "Who knew when I got partnered up with Ed Balls in 2016 doing Gangnam Style that I'd still be sitting here!" she joked. "Yeah, my tenth year, my tenth partner – and he's sibling number ten as well – so there's a lot of alignment."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy Katya and Lewis bagged the first perfect score of the series

"I'm really, really lucky to be partnered with someone like you," Katya continued. When Mariella asked if she'd ever realised she'd been assigned a "dud" partner, the dancer feigned shock before replying: "Never! In my rehearsal room or in my presence, never. I truly, truly believe that anybody can learn to dance to their level."

That said, she's thrilled with her current partner's ability. "This year, I'm able to perform as a professional to the standard," she said. "Lewis, I asked you last Saturday, 'I want to get into your brain, to your mind, because it's quite spectacular.' The way he listens and computes and is able to translate it into his body immediately and stay so focused – nothing distracts him. I've never, ever felt so secure going onto the dancefloor every Saturday."

Lewis and Katya's Strictly journey

Lewis and Katya have impressed the Strictly judges throughout the competition, topping the leaderboard on Halloween Week after earning the first perfect score (40) of the series. This Saturday, they'll perform a tango to "12 to 12" by Sombr.