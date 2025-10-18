Inside Strictly's Lewis Cope's family life – from actress girlfriend to incredible 13 siblings

We've been incredibly impressed with Lewis Cope on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, and last week, the former Emmerdale star blew viewers away with a jaw-dropping paso doble that earned him the first '10' of the series. The 30-year-old has plenty of support, including from his famous girlfriend, who is both an actress and a Pilates instructor. That's not all, as Lewis is also cheered on by his 13 siblings, one of whom watched him perform live after winning tickets in the 'Strictly ballot'. Here's all you need to know about Lewis' life away from Strictly…

Girlfriend

Lewis has been dating actress and Pilates instructor Rachel Lopez for eight years, and the couple regularly share loved-up snaps on social media. Speaking about their love of travelling to scenic locations, Rachel said on Instagram: "We made it to Naxos & Paros - grateful doesn't even cut it! I'm addicted to travelling to the most beautiful islands in the world with you @lewiscope 5 years in a row, may as well keep the tradition going."

Her acting talents have helped Lewis when he rehearses for roles, with the actor previously confessing that he and his girlfriend regularly run lines together. "If I've got a really heavy day, then my partner, Rachel, she'll help me fly through them," he shared. Although Lewis has branched into television, Rachel is a stage actress; however, she did appear as Ruby in Les Miserables, a Sky Arts series that celebrated the works of Les Dawson.

© Instagram Lewis and Rachel have been an item for nearly a decade

Large family

Lewis shocked Strictly viewers when he revealed that he has 13 siblings, and a further 16 nieces and nephews. Some of his family have been along to support him during his stint on Strictly, including one of his brothers, who won tickets to be in the audience instead of being invited by Lewis. Speaking to The Mirror, Lewis revealed that he hoped his "whole family" would be able to watch him perform live during the series.

Not much is known about the star's large family, but Lewis is the tenth eldest in the expansive brood, and three of his brothers, Adam, Danny and Peter got into competitive boxing, with the trio all managing to win a Northern area title. Speaking of the family's love of boxing, Lewis explained: "I boxed and still train now, but back then it was more a social thing to be with my brothers – that's what I enjoyed. Being from a working-class town 20 years ago, there was always that bit of pressure but my family were so supportive that I never felt it. Having so many brothers that did boxing also helped!"

© Instagram Lewis has a jaw-dropping amount of siblings

Lewis's impressive career has also been inspiring some of his younger family members, with the actor sharing that one of his nephews had started dance lessons as a result of watching him on Strictly. He also said: "I have got 16 nieces and nephews, and I think there will be more and more, but I try and give them the mentality that anything is possible. I want to make them understand that because someone around them hasn't done it, it doesn't mean they can't. You are not limited to what's around you, you can do it."

Celebrity friends

It's not just his family that will be showing their support for the star, as he also has some incredible A-list backers, including Sir David Beckham and Spider-Man star Tom Holland. Lewis first met David when the footballer approached him to feature in an advertisement for his Bold Instinct fragrance. At the time, Lewis said: "I'm from a family of 14. Most of my brothers are boxers, but I chose to dance. David used my story to encourage people to be themselves. We spent a day filming and he interviewed me; he was such a nice guy."

© Instagram Lewis counts David Beckham and Tom Holland among his friends

Speaking to The Mirror, he revealed that he and Tom used to be in the same stage school, playing best friends Billy and Michael in a production of Billy Elliot. "He wasn't Spiderman then, he was just Tom, and I was Lewis, and we were just little lads in our first job, just winging it and having fun," he told the publication, adding that the pair keep in touch and he watched Tom perform in Romeo & Juliet last year.