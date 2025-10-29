Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter issues health update from hospital

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter has shared a health update from hospital, appearing on Wednesday's show following recent knee surgery. The 78-year-old journalist and broadcaster, a regular panellist on the ITV programme since 2011, told viewers on Monday that she'd be taking three weeks off to recover. Explaining her procedure, Janet said: "Tomorrow, I'm going for a knee replacement, my right knee. I've had my left knee done eight or nine years ago, and last October I had my left hip replaced, so the left hand side of my body is virtually bionic, so tomorrow it's the right knee. Honestly, I can't wait."

Following the surgery, panellist Jane Moore issued an update for fans. "Breaking news from Janet," she began. "We sent her off on Monday for her knee replacement surgery and good news, it was a success. But don't take my word for it, she's decided to send you all a message."

Jane's health update

Cutting to a clip of Janet in hospital, she said: "Hi! I'm back. Look at me, at my hospital bed. Sustenance, half a banana, reading glasses, physio instructions – already done 'em for today. Dreary glass of water, secret bottle of wine in the fridge!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Janet has featured on Loose Women since 2011

Getting up from the bed, Janet continued: "Anyway, here I am up, mobile. On my walking frame, was doing it yesterday. Hands-free!"

Returning to the applauding audience in the studio, Jane added: "I mean, she's like Robocop, isn't she! Sending you all our love, Janet. Look after yourself and we look forward to seeing you back here soon."

A huge relief for Jane

The surgery will come as a huge relief for Jane, who prior to the surgery, said: "I'm in a huge amount of pain, and then I ripped my neck just to put the icing on the cake, so can't move it."

She continued: "I'm gonna be off for three weeks, so I'm not off forever, I'm gonna be doing all that physio and I want to say to anyone out there contemplating knee replacement, stick to the exercises. Get up, move around as much as you can... The last two weeks have been really chronic."

Jane has been honest about her health anxiety in the past, admitting: "If anything goes wrong with my body, I absolutely catastrophise. A week ago, I was doing my show in Bury St Edmunds and I looked down, and my neck jammed. Ever since that day, my neck's been like that," she said, as she mimed having limited movement.

Loose Women is on ITV at 12.30 every weekday.