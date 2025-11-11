'Addictive' mystery thriller with 97% Rotten Tomatoes score is your next binge

Looking for a mystery thriller to binge-watch this weekend? ITVX just added The Flight Attendant to its slate of shows – and with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, it promises to be your next must-watch. Based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel of the same name, the show stars Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as American flight attendant Cassie, who after spending the night with one of her passengers in Bangkok, wakes up to find his dead body lying next to her. First airing in 2020 on HBO Max and Sky, the series went on to earn Emmy, Critics' Choice and Golden Globe nominations.

With a stellar cast led by Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco – who earned two Emmy nominations for her role – and a plot full of twists and turns, it's a worthy pick for your watch list. Fans of The Girl on the Train, The Woman in the House Across the Street and In Flight will love it. Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about The Flight Attendant.

© PHIL CARUSO@2019 A fan-favourite show The series has proven a hit with fans ever since its release, with one person even writing on Rotten Tomatoes: "Season 1 of the flight attendant is one of the better mysteries of the past 10-15 years. A lot like Scream, The Flight Attendant is good because it's very entertaining – not just suspenseful. The mystery really does have a lot of thoughtful, fascinating plot twists. It introduces characters and developments for good and clever reasons – not just introducing things for the sake of forcing a twist. 100% addictive and a must-watch."



© Phil Caruso Meanwhile, a second penned: "A well-crafted whodunit that will render you shocked/speechless with each twist and turn," while a third said: "If I could give this show ten stars, I would. I absolutely love this show and would recommend it to anyone. Especially if you like mystery thriller shows."



© Jirathit Saengavut The Flight Attendant Rotten Tomatoes score Not just a hit with fans, the show also garnered rave reviews from critics and currently boasts a near-perfect 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating. The Standard wrote: "Prestige TV has started taking itself ponderously seriously, but The Flight Attendant does precisely the opposite and is all the more enjoyable for it. Expertly teetering between black comedy and pulpy thriller, this is a hell of a ride." Meanwhile in its five-star review, The Guardian gave lead actress Kaley Cuoco high praise: "She gives charm, wit and true confidence to a character who would otherwise be a hot mess we would neither care about nor believe in. It's joyfully astonishing to see her spread her wings – and fly."

© PVC@2019 What is The Flight Attendant about? The story centres around Cassie, a troubled flight attendant who struggles with her addiction to alcohol. The synopsis continues: "When flight attendant Cassie Bowden meets handsome, beguiling passenger Alex Sokolov on the way to Bangkok, she decides to spend an extravagant, very drunk night with him. But when she wakes up the next morning beside a dead body – and with no memory of what happened – Cassie fights to keep her wits about her long enough to make it back to New York, where more trouble looms."

© PHIL CARUSO@2019 Who stars in The Flight Attendant? Leading the show is Kaley Cuoco, who is known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, 8 Simple Rules and The Wedding Ringer. She's joined by Michiel Huisman (The Age of Adaline), Rosie Perez (Do the Right Thing), Zosia Mamet (Girls) and Michelle Gomez (Bad Education). Rounding out the cast are T.R. Knight (Grey's Anatomy), Colin Woodell (Pulse), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Griffin Matthews (You) and Nolan Gerard Funk (Counterpart).

The Flight Attendant is available to watch on HBO Max, Sky and ITVX.