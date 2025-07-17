Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan forced to defend himself during 'scary' encounter while with family

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' son Dylan, 24, has been forced to take time out of his family vacation to address an unsettling incident online.

The radio host is currently in Wales with his mom's family, including his grandmother, and had been enjoying spending the day with her in Mumbles, along with a trip to the local pub.

However, during his time away, he has been receiving a lot of threatening messages after being mistaken for a concert goer at the Cowboy Carter show in Atlanta who threw a drink over a group of girls in the crowd.

WATCH: Dylan Douglas defends himself while on vacation

"I hate to come on here and do this but I've been put in an awkward situation," Dylan began. "This video surfacing on TikTok about someone putting a drink on someone at the Cowboy Carter concert in Atlanta, Georgia, that wasn't me."

He went on to explain that the man in question looked remarkably like him, but that he was in fact in Wales, and that he of course, would never do something like that.

© Instagram Dylan Douglas was forced to prove where he was during his vacation in Wales with his family

The 24-year-old added that he hasn't even been to a Beyoncé concert, although he would love to in the future. As well as sharing the video, Dylan also posted a photo of himself and his grandmother - Catherine's mom, Patricia.

Dylan - who is studied at Brown University - has been having a successful few years, even landing himself his own SiriusXM radio show during the 2024 US presidential election.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones' son explained that he had been mistaken for a trouble maker at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter concert

He has ambitions as a political commentator and opened up to FAULT magazine about his career, and how being the son of two famous Hollywood stars has impacted this.

He said: "Often, people already have perceptions of who I am before they even meet me. In a world where I'm often being defined by everything under the sun but who I am as a person, I've always been driven to be myself and to stay true to my beliefs and principles."

© Getty Images Dylan with his famous parents Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

On what inspired him to do his show, he continued: "I felt we were turning our backs on so much of what makes America special. The rhetoric I was seeing, some of the policies being floated — I couldn't believe this was who we are as a nation. That was very scary, but it also inspired me to do everything I can to stay true to and fight for the ideals I was raised to uphold."

Dylan and his younger sister Carys, 22, have shown signs of following in their parents' footsteps in the limelight from a young age.

© Getty Images Dylan has become a star in his own right

During a past interview on Today, Catherine said of her children: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

The proud mom added that her children are also extremely intelligent, and that they studied academic subjects as well. "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"