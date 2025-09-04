Catherine Zeta-Jones looks ageless in all-black ensemble ahead of Wednesday premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a pro at method dressing for a press tour, and her appearances amid the Wednesday media circuit are further proof of her fashion icon status. The 55-year-old, who stars as Morticia Addams in the hit Netflix series, looked ageless while arriving at ABC Studios on Wednesday to promote the show on Live with Kelly and Mark. She was dressed in an all-black Thom Browne ensemble, featuring an ankle-length dress with a corset top and pink lacing at the front, a crisp blazer, and black stockings.
See Catherine as Morticia Addams in the trailer for Wednesday below...
You may also like
Fashion forward
The stars of the show were Catherine's unusual shoes, which were also made by Thom Browne. The brogues featured a curved heel, a pointed toe and a bold rose appliqué. Catherine was glowing with confidence in the outfit, adding a pair of brown sunglasses, and several sparkling rings on her fingers. Her luscious locks were styled in gentle curls down her back.
Method acting
Catherine has garnered acclaim for her role in Wednesday, which focuses on the youngest child of the Addams family, played by Jenna Ortega. The series is directed by Tim Burton, and co-stars Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci. The Welsh-born actress, who shares kids Dylan and Carys with her husband, Michael Douglas, opened up about drawing on her own experiences as a mother to bring the Addams family dynamic to life.
Parenting 101
"There are many times I've been thinking I'm putting an old head on young shoulders when my daughter or my son has done something," Catherine told Today. "Sometimes you have to step back and let them just do that in parenting…There's a part of Morticia that wants Wednesday to be exactly how she is. There's a strength to this young woman."
"She has all the outcast attributes and the abilities that are part of Morticia's world, but there's a defiance that Morticia never had that Wednesday has," she added. "That's one of the wonderful things about the family dynamic within the show…is that we can all relate to that."
Family ties
The Oscar winner is incredibly close with her children, and even brought Dylan along as her date to the season one premiere of Wednesday in 2022. "My husband Michael is very happy that [Dylan] is my date! A collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving," she shared at the premiere.
"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me. I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life." Dylan, 25, graduated from Brown University in 2022, and worked on political campaigns until he launched a radio show in 2024 with SiriusXM called Young American with Dylan Douglas.
Like mother like daughter
His 22-year-old sister, Carys, also graduated from Brown with a degree in Film and International Relations. She has dabbled in singing and acting, having appeared in a short film alongside Victoria Pedretti. She revealed to Town and Country that Catherine is her biggest style inspiration, and that she often steals clothes from her mother. "Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me," Carys said. "I'm always looking through her closet."
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage