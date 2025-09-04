Catherine Zeta-Jones looks ageless in all-black ensemble ahead of Wednesday premiere

"There are many times I've been thinking I'm putting an old head on young shoulders when my daughter or my son has done something," Catherine told Today. "Sometimes you have to step back and let them just do that in parenting…There's a part of Morticia that wants Wednesday to be exactly how she is. There's a strength to this young woman."

"She has all the outcast attributes and the abilities that are part of Morticia's world, but there's a defiance that Morticia never had that Wednesday has," she added. "That's one of the wonderful things about the family dynamic within the show…is that we can all relate to that."