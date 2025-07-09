Michael Douglas' 'life changing' revelation amid retirement news

Michael Douglas may be taking a step back from acting, but he's continuing to spread the word about one of his most fondly remembered projects.

The screen icon, 80, took to his social media page to share a video paying tribute to a film that "changed my life" in honor of its milestone anniversary.

In the caption, the actor and producer penned: "Hello, friends. I just want to give you the heads up. On Sunday, July 13, the 50th anniversary of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is going to have a showing, a brand new print of a movie that won five Academy Awards, and it's 50 years old."

He asked fans to check out his personal links to get access to screenings of the iconic 1975 psychological dramedy and more background info on it as well.

"It's something I'm very proud about, and changed my life and my direction in becoming a film producer. Thank you!" he concluded, signing off with "MD."

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest was a labor of love not only for Michael, but his entire family. The novel of the same name was released in 1962, and immediately, his father Kirk Douglas acquired the rights to its film adaptation.

His intention was to star in the project himself as Randle McMurphy. However, several delays in production halted the process, and ultimately, by 1971, Kirk handed over the reins on production to Michael, who was just beginning to make his own venture into acting.

Filming finally began in January 1975, 13 years later, with Jack Nicholson cast in the lead role instead beside Louise Fletcher, directed by Miloš Forman. The film quickly came to fruition thereafter and was released that November, premiering to immense critical acclaim.

It was also a box office success, becoming the second highest grossing film of the year by its conclusion, only falling behind Jaws (which celebrated its own 50th anniversary in June). The film is now regarded as one of the greatest ever made.

At the Academy Awards in 1976, it became the first film since 1934's It Happened One Night to take home the big five — Picture, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenplay. As a producer, Michael won his very first Academy Award that night, years before becoming a household name himself with his big break, 1979's The China Syndrome.

A decade later, Michael won his very own Oscar for Best Actor, thanks to Oliver Stone's 1987 classic Wall Street. It was, in fact, at a screening of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival over the weekend that the star announced his intention to take a step away from the screen.

"I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop," he said. "I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set."

"I have no real intentions of going back. I say I'm not retired because if something special came up, I'd go back, but otherwise, no."