Love Shetland? Here are the locations from the hit series you need to visit
Shetland is one of the most gripping shows on television, and whether you're a crime fan or a travel aficionado, here's the best places on the show to visit

Split image of Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell alongside an image of the pair filming the series© BBC
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
If you're anything like us here at HELLO!, then you no doubt will be obsessed with Shetland, airing on the BBC at the moment. The gritty six-part crime drama has been airing since 2013 and has won legions of fans during its time on our screens. The series has also undergone several changes, with its previous lead character, DI Jimmy Perez, played by Douglas Henshall, leaving at the end of the seventh season, and being replaced by DI Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen.

One thing that really grabs my attention in the show isn't just the gripping storylines, but also the breathtaking vistas that the Scottish islands are able to conjure up. While the show isn't fully shot on the Shetland Islands, with star Samuel Anderson joking he hasn't been able to visit, plenty of scenes do take in the gorgeous Scottish landscapes. Read on to discover the real-life filming locations you can visit…

A yellow beach and buildings in Lerwick© Getty Images

Lerwick features prominently in the show

Lerwick

As the capital of the Shetland Islands, Lerwick features prominently in the series. The town is home to locations including Jimmy Perez's house, Lodberries house, and its Commercial Street, which has featured in every series of the show to date. The police station in the show films at Lerwick's Sheriff's Court.

The cliffs at Eshaness on a foggy day© Getty Images

The cliffs create plenty of dramatic moments on the show

Eshaness and the North Mainland

While Lerwick is home to many of the city scenes, fans of Shetland know some of the most gorgeous scenes take place at the cliffsides. With their closeness to the Atlantic Ocean, the islands often set the scene for some of the show's darker moments. And fans don't have to travel too far from Lerwick to reach the cliffs, as they're only an hour away by car.

Meal beach and waves at Trondra© Getty Images

Meal Beach was used in the show's seventh series

Trondra and Burra

Moving further away from Lerwick, fans can also head to the islands of Trondra and Burra. The islands, which are home to 135 people, are part of the Scalloway Islands and Trondra featured in the show's second season, as it's where Evie Watt (Kari Corbett) lived. Meanwhile, Burra is home to the fictional village of Skellwick, which featured in the second and fifth series of the show. If you fancy spending a night at the Skellwick Hotel, then book yourself into Busta House Hotel, which was used as its filming location.

The beaches of Burra have also been used in several scenes, with Meal Beach near Hamnavoe featuring prominently in the seventh series.

A shot of Sumburgh Head and its lighthouse with several cliffs© Getty Images

The location's lighthouse creates a striking backdrop

Sumburgh Head

One of the most gorgeous locations used in filming for the show was Sumburgh Head in the show's second series. The island's lighthouse played host to a hotel in the series and if you visit in the summer, you can spend plenty of time birdwatching, with puffins and razor bills among the species you can spot.

A white sand beach and coastline with green hills in Levenwick© Runkel/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

The current series was filmed at Levenwick

Levenwick

Wondering where the current series of the show is being filmed? While its village of Lunniswick is a fictional creation, it's being filmed at Levenwick, which lies 17 miles away from Lerwick. The village is located on the South Mainland and is home to only a few hundred people.

