Love Shetland? Here are the locations from the hit series you need to visit

If you're anything like us here at HELLO!, then you no doubt will be obsessed with Shetland, airing on the BBC at the moment. The gritty six-part crime drama has been airing since 2013 and has won legions of fans during its time on our screens. The series has also undergone several changes, with its previous lead character, DI Jimmy Perez, played by Douglas Henshall, leaving at the end of the seventh season, and being replaced by DI Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen.

One thing that really grabs my attention in the show isn't just the gripping storylines, but also the breathtaking vistas that the Scottish islands are able to conjure up. While the show isn't fully shot on the Shetland Islands, with star Samuel Anderson joking he hasn't been able to visit, plenty of scenes do take in the gorgeous Scottish landscapes. Read on to discover the real-life filming locations you can visit…

© Getty Images Lerwick features prominently in the show Lerwick As the capital of the Shetland Islands, Lerwick features prominently in the series. The town is home to locations including Jimmy Perez's house, Lodberries house, and its Commercial Street, which has featured in every series of the show to date. The police station in the show films at Lerwick's Sheriff's Court.



© Getty Images The cliffs create plenty of dramatic moments on the show Eshaness and the North Mainland While Lerwick is home to many of the city scenes, fans of Shetland know some of the most gorgeous scenes take place at the cliffsides. With their closeness to the Atlantic Ocean, the islands often set the scene for some of the show's darker moments. And fans don't have to travel too far from Lerwick to reach the cliffs, as they're only an hour away by car.



© Getty Images Meal Beach was used in the show's seventh series Trondra and Burra Moving further away from Lerwick, fans can also head to the islands of Trondra and Burra. The islands, which are home to 135 people, are part of the Scalloway Islands and Trondra featured in the show's second season, as it's where Evie Watt (Kari Corbett) lived. Meanwhile, Burra is home to the fictional village of Skellwick, which featured in the second and fifth series of the show. If you fancy spending a night at the Skellwick Hotel, then book yourself into Busta House Hotel, which was used as its filming location. The beaches of Burra have also been used in several scenes, with Meal Beach near Hamnavoe featuring prominently in the seventh series.

© Getty Images The location's lighthouse creates a striking backdrop Sumburgh Head One of the most gorgeous locations used in filming for the show was Sumburgh Head in the show's second series. The island's lighthouse played host to a hotel in the series and if you visit in the summer, you can spend plenty of time birdwatching, with puffins and razor bills among the species you can spot.

