Ben Fogle delights fans with rare glimpse of lookalike sister Tamara

Ben Fogle couldn't feel more "fortunate" for his family. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 11 November, the TV star shared a photo of his famous parents – actress Julia Foster, and renowned veterinarian, Bruce Fogle – as well as his younger sister, Tamara. Posting a photo from what appeared to be the garden of his £2.2m Henley home, Ben penned a heartfelt caption alongside it. "My family and other animals. As I get older, the more I look to my family to remind me of my past…" he reflected.

"They have always been there, championing me from the sidelines. My sister, Tamara and I grew up in a house full of animals and actors. I feel so fortunate to still have them all in my life. Love and family." A post which received plenty of comments from fans, while Ben often posts about his parents on social media, Tamara's appearance came as a welcome surprise.

Ben's childhood with sister Tamara

A close-knit family, Ben grew up in a townhouse in Westminster, London with his parents, older sister, Emily, and younger sister, Tamara. Writing for Mail Online in July 2023, the Channel 5 star recalled: "My mother Julia Foster was a typically eccentric actress, always coming home in different wigs and hair colours, speaking in various accents and taking on multiple personas.

© Getty Ben pictured with his mum and two sisters in 2000

"Dad was a hard-working Canadian, and there were always animals in the house," he continued, noting: "My sisters and I got extra pocket money for cleaning the kennels."

While Ben and his sister Tamara share a sweet bond, their mum, Julia, has revealed just how different they were as children. "Ben's sister Tamara was exceptionally bright. I can remember Ben struggling with his maths homework, and Tamara, three years younger, grabbing it from him in frustration and doing it in 10 seconds flat," she told The Sunday Times.

© Shutterstock Ben Fogle with his mum, British actress Julia Foster

"I thought the sooner he found his own identity, the better it would be for him. Everyone thought he was shy because he didn't say much. I think that he was just careful to think before he spoke, and he was often overwhelmed by his noisier sisters."

Julia concluded: "He was the most charming child in every way, and he's just the same now. In fact, none of them have changed much. Tamara was difficult about everything — she wouldn't sleep, she wouldn't eat — and she's still not easy. My girls were a constant source of worry, but Ben was placid and uncomplicated."

Tamara is a fashion designer

Ben and Tamara have taken very different career paths, with the presenter devoting his time to travel programmes, while Tamara, a thriving fashion designer, has established her namesake brand, By Tamara Fogle, which produces one-of-a-kind jackets, coats and linen pieces.

Incredibly proud of his sibling, Ben celebrated Tamara's hard work in an Instagram post. "My VERY clever sister @bytamarafogle has made a collection of beautiful one-of-a-kind, handmade coats made out of old quilts," he told fans. "I am very proud of my creative, kind sister who obviously inherited all of the family style….@tamarafogle."