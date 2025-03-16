Meet Ben Fogle's sisters Tamara and Emily – their unbreakable bond explored

Reflecting on his childhood in 2024, Ben Fogle told The Telegraph that he hailed from a "very happy home with lots of animals, lots of dogs [and] sisters."

The son of British actress Julia Foster and Canadian veterinarian Bruce Fogle, Ben was raised in an idyllic townhouse in Westminster, which was always "busy". Serving a dual purpose, the property's lower floors were used for his father's clinic, with Ben and his two sisters – Tamara and Emily – getting "extra pocket money for cleaning the kennels".

For Ben, his sisters may have been "annoying" at first but when he headed off to boarding school, he realised how much he missed them. Jump to the present and the TV star remains close to his siblings and often posts about them on social media. Here, we get to know Tamara and Emily…

Tamara

Tamara is Ben's younger sister. A celebrated designer, in 2007, she founded her very own bag company in Notting Hill and has continued to expand her horizons with other accessory and clothing lines.

Incredibly proud of his sibling, last year Ben took a moment to celebrate Tamara after she launched a collection of upcycled coats. Sharing a photo of the esteemed entrepreneur, he raved: "My VERY clever sister @bytamarafogle has made a collection of beautiful one of a kind handmade coats made out of old quilts. I am very proud of my creative, kind sister who obviously inherited all of the family style…."

Ben and Tamara have the sweetest bond, but according to their mum Julia, they've always had very different personalities. Speaking with The Sunday Times in 2006, the Alfie actress explained: "Tamara was difficult about everything — she wouldn't sleep, she wouldn't eat — and she's still not easy.

"My girls were a constant source of worry, but Ben was placid and uncomplicated. Every afternoon until he started school, he'd take himself off to bed with his blanket and sleep for as long as you left him."

Noting that Ben could be "overwhelmed by his noisier sisters," Julia continued: "Ben's sister Tamara was exceptionally bright. I can remember Ben struggling with his maths homework, and Tamara, three years younger, grabbing it from him in frustration and doing it in 10 seconds flat.

"I thought the sooner he found his own identity, the better it would be for him. Everyone thought he was shy, because he didn't say much. I think that he was just careful to think before he spoke, and he was often overwhelmed by his noisier sisters."

Emily

Ben has described his older sister Emily as a "creative" person and in 2006 revealed that she had become a photographer after spending her childhood collecting cameras at antiques fairs.

© Getty Ben's older sister Emily (far left) tends to keep a low profile

Having kept a lower-profile throughout her life, considerably less is known about Emily.