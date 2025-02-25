Meet Ben Fogle's famous mum – their close bond explored

For Ben Fogle, the world of celebrity is nothing new. The son of British actress, Julia Foster, and Canadian veterinarian, Bruce Fogle, the fledgling star grew up in a large house near Marble Arch, where he would often dine with his mum's famous friends, including Tommy Steele and Michael Caine.

Before Ben was even born, Julia had made appearances in Hollywood blockbusters, including Alfie (1966), Ride of the Valkyrie (1967) and Half a Sixpence (1968). During his early childhood, Ben also remembered seeing Julia in plays, and would often join his mother at the theatre.

"Each day she'd turn up at the school gates in a different wig, depending on the character she was playing," he recalled to Great British Life. "I'd sit in her dressing room doing my homework, while she did her performance."

A proud mum of three, Julia shares her oldest daughter, Emily with her ex-husband, Lionel Morton. She then welcomed her daughter, Tamara, and son Ben with their father, Bruce.

Speaking with The Telegraph in 2018, Julia remarked that Ben was always "very shy" and much quieter than his two sisters growing up. She noted that it wasn't until he went to boarding school that he "found his feet" and discovered his passion for sports.

While raising her children in Central London, Julia decided to step back from acting and focus on motherhood for a time. "I wasn't being asked to do the things I wanted to do, so the family became more important than one's career," she noted.

Now 51, Ben remains incredibly close to his mum and has nothing but high praise for Julia. "My mother was always incredibly supportive when I was growing up, never questioning whether my decisions were a good idea," he raved to Great British Life.

"There was always a lot of optimism in our household and it gave me a lot of confidence. My mum is one of the most generous people I know and I'd like to pass on her qualities to my own children."

"We're very similar in many ways," he added. "We're both sensitive to criticism, and it's ironic that we ended up in careers where it can be frequently directed at you. Mummy always said that she never read her reviews, but we knew she did really. And I'm just the same. I have a very thin skin."

Ben, who continues to host various travel programmes, has taken on some high-risk adventures in the past, but his mum has always been supportive of his TV career. "Despite never being a great fan [of travel] herself, she taught me from an early age the importance of expanding and broadening the mind through travel," Ben told The Telegraph in 2019.

"She must have had many misgivings and qualms about my adventures over the years but she has always encouraged me to take my own path, and I am forever grateful for that."