The Night Manager star's forgotten Gothic horror that fans say is 'criminally underrated'

Hollywood director Guillermo del Toro has been the talk of the town after the release of his latest film Frankenstein, but there's another forgotten Gothic horror of his that's worth tuning into – and fans say it's "criminally underrated".

Starring The Night Manager's Tom Hiddleston, Crimson Peak follows the story of Edith, a young author who journeys to a secluded Gothic mansion to live with her new husband and sister-in-law. There, the mansion's dark secrets are revealed and Edith must uncover the mysteries that surround them. Originally premiering in 2015, the film stars Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain and Charlie Hunnam and is the perfect watch to curl up with when the temperatures begin to plummet.

© Alamy Stock Photo Mia Wasikowska stars as Edith

HELLO's verdict on Crimson Peak

HELLO!'s website director and Crimson Peak fan Kate Thomas said: "I wanted something Gothic and Frankenstein-esque to go with the November chill, and Guillermo del Toro's forgotten masterpiece Crimson Peak delivered beyond my expectations. The costumes and setting were spectacular – just like in the new Frankenstein – and the shots of the crumbling mansion are visually stunning. Plus, Jessica Chastain's turn as Tom Hiddleston's controlling sister is genuinely chilling. This film is criminally underrated and definitely worth a watch for anyone wanting something dark and Gothic."

Crimson Peak Rotten Tomatoes score

The film proved a hit with critics, and is currently sitting at a positive 72% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its four-star review, The Guardian wrote: "Guillermo del Toro's showmanship is evident from the off in this addictively watchable, macabre Hitchcockian fantasy," while The Atlantic penned: "Though Crimson Peak's tone is arch enough that it won't be for everyone, there's definitely a gory, beating heart at its core."

Meanwhile, the London Evening Standard penned: "The way Crimson Peak dances around the issues of class, wealth, degenerate desire and the superhuman strength of the oppressed would make Mary Shelley smile."

What is Crimson Peak about?

The film, described as a Gothic romance but inspired by horrors like The Haunting and The Shining, is set in Victorian-era Cumberland, England.

The synopsis reads: "In the aftermath of a family tragedy, an aspiring author is torn between love for her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious outsider. Trying to escape the ghosts of her past, she is swept away to a house that breathes, bleeds… and remembers."

© Alamy Stock Photo Tom Hiddleston plays Sir Thomas Sharpe

Who stars in Crimson Peak?

Starring in the leading role is Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland, Jane Eyre), who is joined by Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager, Loki) and Jessica Chastain (The Help, Molly's Game).

Other cast members include Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Jim Beaver (Supernatural), Burn Gorman (Watcher), Leslie Hope (Lost in Space) and Doug Jones (The Shape of Water).

© Corbis via Getty Images Will you tune into Crimson Peak?

What other projects has Guillermo del Toro worked on?

Mexican filmmaker and writer Guillermo del Toro is one of the most acclaimed directors working today. With three Academy Awards under his belt, he's known for his distinctive Gothic style and award-winning storytelling.

His credits include Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, both of which earned widespread critical praise, as well as Hellboy and Pacific Rim. Other notable projects include Nightmare Alley, The Witches, The Hobbit film series and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Crimson Peak is available to rent on Apple TV and Prime Video for around £3.49​​.