The Mummy is back – here are 5 more cult 90s films that need to be resurrected

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon star as the iconic duo

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in a Ford Thunderbird convertible. Need I say more? It might sound obvious now, but Thelma & Louise was one of the defining films that paved the way for female-led narratives – and that iconic ending remains one of the most celebrated (and debated) in film history.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the crime adventure movie follows two polar-opposite best friends – housewife Thelma Dickinson and waitress Louise Sawyer – who set out for a weekend fishing trip. On the road, the friends encounter a man who tries to assault Thelma, and Louise shoots him in self-defense. Instead of reporting the incident to the authorities, the pair flee the scene and they begin their thrilling run from the law.