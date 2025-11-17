Exclusive: Marvel star Benedict Wong on nearly quitting acting, going agent-free and championing rising actors

I'm enjoying the moment of everybody watching Weapons right now. I stopped watching horror ever since I saw Hellraiser because I got too many terrible nightmares from the Pinhead guy. But this script came along and there were great characters – and smatterings of horror, which I could just about deal with. But it's the communal experience that everyone's been having when going to watch together – and the screams and laughter. It was a bit terrifying for me because I remembered my scenes, but then I ended up forgetting everyone else's. So when I went to the premiere with a thousand people, I just kept jumping up and down – Alden Ehrenreich was trying to hold me down from behind. That's been a great one.

Way back – it's like 30 years now – I have great memories of doing a stage version of Star Trek, where I played Mr Sulu. It was by Gene Roddenberry, who did Thunderbird's FAB. There was a show here in the West End and it was Gene's dream to put on a live stage show of the '60s version of Star Trek. They got all the rights and music and all the teleportation scenes were fantastic. They had Derek Meddings, the special effects designer behind Superman, who did the visual effects. It was really clever. Everyone would come in and stand on their marks in the teleportation area. Then Captain Kirk would give the command: "Mr Scott, energise!" Beams of light would shine on us, the surrounding lights would fade and everything would go pitch-black except for the shimmering effects. Then they'd change the scenery and it would all appear around us. It was great – this is where you start out, on the stage and that's always really close to me.