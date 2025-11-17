Exclusive: Marvel star Benedict Wong on nearly quitting acting, going agent-free and championing rising actors

Benedict Wong has been a fixture of film and television for decades, but his journey to success was far from easy. The Salford-born actor, 54, first dipped his toe into acting through theatre, appearing as Mr Sulu in a 1994 West End production Star Trek: The Lost Voyage of the Enterprise. But after a decade in the business, he began to feel overlooked – what he describes as a "left on the shelf" moment, where "you either give up or fight back". His pivotal fight-back moment came with his breakthrough performance as Guo Yi in Stephen Frears' 2002 thriller Dirty Pretty Things, which earned him a British Independent Film Award nomination and marked a major turning point in his career.
Since then, Benedict has built an impressively varied filmography, from playing Mongol ruler Kublai Khan in Netflix's Marco Polo to becoming a Marvel mainstay as the sorcerer Wong in Doctor Strange alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. Most recently, he's been riding high on the success of Weapons, a psychological horror that has grossed more than $267 million worldwide and holds an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Now, with his latest film continuing to draw audiences, Benedict is turning his focus to the next generation of screen talent. As a member of the jury selecting the EE Rising Star Award nominees ahead of the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards, he's helping to spotlight the industry's brightest emerging actors. We caught up with Benedict to discuss what he looks for in a rising star, why he chose to stick with acting and the lessons he's learned from his own unconventional career path.
You're part of the EE Rising Star jury this year – what qualities are you looking for in the next winner?
Well, this is it – this is what's fantastic. We're all going to be discussing this – we'll be holding our cigars saying: "Who's got the star quality?" – and there's a real great example of that. I watched Hamnet a few weeks back and it was the little kid, Jacobi Jupe, and within the first sort of 30 seconds, I was thinking: 'Hang on. Who is this kid?' It's just that moment that makes you sort of stand up and pay that extra attention. They hold the screen, they draw you in and you invest in them. And you want to go on a journey with them.
The star was joined by other industry stars to decide the next generation of rising stars
Why do you think the EE Rising Star Award continues to be such an important part of the BAFTAs – and a wider part of the entertainment industry?
It's really wonderful that an industry here in England is so good at making all these amazing films – through cast, crew and directing – and that we get a chance to celebrate, elevate and uplift young actors. And also on a global stage, send out a message of who we think is the best of the crop. We should definitely also think about all those ones who are nominated, just to enjoy that moment as well – as they are all rising stars. It's always sad that we have to pick just one. But even just having that nod is a reassurance of: "Right, okay. We're on the right path."
Benedict played Kublai Khan in Netflix's Marco Polo
The award has previously spotlighted huge names early in their careers – from Tom Hardy to David Jonsson – is there a particular winner or nominee from past years who's really impressed you?
Someone who's really impressed me is exactly who you've mentioned: David Jonsson. When I saw Rye Lane, that was it. That was my number one rom-com. It was authentic and again it just made me sit up and kind of go: "Who are these two actors?" One of those was David Jonsson and I've seen him in The Long Walk and Wasteman – everything that I see him in is just quality. It's wonderful, because it also creates a ripple effect – executive-producing helps draw in more stories and, hopefully, bring more work here to England.
You may also like
When you were starting out, did you have your own 'rising star' moment?
Do you know what, I was on the precipice of literally giving up acting after about 10 years. I think I'd had enough, and I was thrown a lifeline of the role of Guo Yi in Dirty Pretty Things with Stephen Frears. That's where I got nominated for a British Independent Film Award. So then I thought: "Okay, I'm on the right path. That's get back in."
Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sophie Okonedo joined Benedict in Dirty Pretty Things
Did you have an alternative career in mind if you were going to give it all up?
I don't know, maybe a private detective or something!
You've built such a diverse career – from theatre and TV to Marvel and beyond. When you look back, what was the pivotal role or moment that changed things for you?
Obviously there was Kublai Khan in Marco Polo and Wong in Marvel. The two plays I did were The Arrest of Ai Weiwei and Chimerica, which was quite a double bill for me. But it was pivotal in a way that it was 13 years ago that I actually became my own agent. It was one of those being left on the shelf stories and either you give up or you fight back – and that's what I did. I first started out in Manchester and I joined a cooperative for years, where actors are basically representing each other. There was about 20 of us and you do about two weeks in the office. So I was an agent representing these 20 actors kind of going: "Okay, I've got to take care of these actors."
Benedict starred as Wong in Marvel's Doctor Strange – a role he secured without an agent
Are you still a part of that cooperative?
Not now, no. It's difficult out there and there are many rungs of the ladder to climb – especially when you're starting out. It was a great experience and learning ground. I didn't go to drama school, so I just cut my teeth there and every failure was a learning curve. Just to throw it back to 13 years ago, I thought: "What do I do now?" And I realised I'd just represent myself. There's a Spotlight directory as well, so you'll get people reaching out to speak to you. So from that, I signed my own Marvel deal.
What about the legal paperwork?
I have a wonderful lawyer! I keep sending him pictures of Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider from Jaws and I say: "That's me and you! With all the sharks circling around."
The actor has been enjoying everyone's reactions to his latest hit horror movie, Weapons
What's been a favourite project/memory from a project you've worked on?
I'm enjoying the moment of everybody watching Weapons right now. I stopped watching horror ever since I saw Hellraiser because I got too many terrible nightmares from the Pinhead guy. But this script came along and there were great characters – and smatterings of horror, which I could just about deal with. But it's the communal experience that everyone's been having when going to watch together – and the screams and laughter. It was a bit terrifying for me because I remembered my scenes, but then I ended up forgetting everyone else's. So when I went to the premiere with a thousand people, I just kept jumping up and down – Alden Ehrenreich was trying to hold me down from behind. That's been a great one.
Way back – it's like 30 years now – I have great memories of doing a stage version of Star Trek, where I played Mr Sulu. It was by Gene Roddenberry, who did Thunderbird's FAB. There was a show here in the West End and it was Gene's dream to put on a live stage show of the '60s version of Star Trek. They got all the rights and music and all the teleportation scenes were fantastic. They had Derek Meddings, the special effects designer behind Superman, who did the visual effects. It was really clever. Everyone would come in and stand on their marks in the teleportation area. Then Captain Kirk would give the command: "Mr Scott, energise!" Beams of light would shine on us, the surrounding lights would fade and everything would go pitch-black except for the shimmering effects. Then they'd change the scenery and it would all appear around us. It was great – this is where you start out, on the stage and that's always really close to me.
Weapons also stars Julia Garner
If you could give any advice to your younger self, what would you say?
Keep going! I think it's the grit to get up and keep going. There were those two moments for me and I'm grateful for the people who gave me that nod – of giving me that kernel of hope to keep going.