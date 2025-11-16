Agatha Christie fans won't be able to resist this 'compelling' cosy crime drama with Slow Horses star

Are you looking for a cosy crime drama to snuggle up with while you nurse a warm cuppa? Prime Video has just added Agatha and the Truth of Murder to its roster of films, and it's definitely one to add to your watchlist if you're a fan of the queen of crime, Agatha Christie. Originally premiering in 2018, the 1920s-set movie is an alternative reimagining of Agatha's life as a crime writer who becomes caught up in the real-life murder case of Florence Nightingale Shore. Written by Tom Dalton, who also penned Agatha and the Midnight Murders (2020) and Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar (2019), the film stars Slow Horses' Ruth Bradley as Agatha, who encounters a series of potential suspects, all of whom have ties to the murder victim.

No matter how much time has passed, Agatha Christie continues to resonate with viewers, and there's certainly no shortage of adaptations to choose from, whether it's older takes like the 1945 film And Then There Were None or more recent versions such as the 2016 drama The Witness for the Prosecution. If you want your Christie fix before Netflix's upcoming Agatha Christie's Seven Dials arrives, Agatha and the Truth of Murder has just landed on Prime Video (and is also available on Channel 5) and makes the perfect watch to tide you over.

© Courtesy of PBS Ruth Bradley in Agatha and the Truth of Murder

What have viewers said about Agatha and the Truth of Murder?

The film received a mostly positive reception from viewers at the time of its release, with one commenting: "If you like the BBC series on Poirot or Miss Marple, you'll probably enjoy this. It's a nice little mystery."

Taking to Letterboxd, a social media site for rating TV and films, one person wrote: "This movie is like a cozy cup of Yorkshire tea on a rainy day. It is warm, comforting and just the right amount of strong yet bitter with a side of biscuits. Agatha and the Truth of Murder takes a charmingly simple approach to the murder mystery genre while managing to feel refreshingly unique. It’s not over-dramatic but instead, it leans into classic British mystery storytelling with a clever twist: the queen of crime fiction herself, Agatha Christie, becomes the sleuth."

Meanwhile, another added: "This was extremely fun and charming. The love for the genre seeps through the screen. It's modest and not particularly spectacular, but the plot is still well-constructed, and I loved how caring it is to its characters," while a third penned: "A compelling, well-crafted drama that delivers a well-layered plot matched with effective performances, Agatha and the Truth of Murder is a surprisingly engaging dramatic thriller that holds your interest from the moment it starts right up to the very end."

© Courtesy of PBS Pippa Haywood in Agatha and the Truth of Murder

What is Agatha and the Truth of Murder about?

Set in 1926, the movie reimagines a young Agatha Christie, whose life and writing are in tatters, becoming involved in a twisty unsolved murder.

The synopsis continues: "When the Goddaughter and namesake of Florence Nightingale is found on a train to Hastings with her skull caved in, the subsequent investigation and public outcry fail to catch the killer.

"Driven to distraction by the absence of justice, Florence's partner of twenty-six years turns to Agatha in hope she can succeed where the police failed. But by pursuing a plan based on everything she's learnt through her work, Agatha discovers that Florence's killer is far more cunning and dangerous than any of her fictional creations."

© Bettmann Archive Agatha Christie continues to inspire TV and film adaptations around the world

Who stars in Agatha and the Truth of Murder?

Ruth Bradley (Slow Horses, The Gold) leads the movie as the legendary Agatha Christie, while Pippa Haywood (Call the Midwife, Bergerac) plays Florence's partner, Mabel.

They're joined by Dean Andrews (Last Tango in Halifax), Bebe Cave (Great Expectations), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Ralph Ineson (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education, Missing You) and Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones).

Agatha and the Truth of Murder is available to watch on Prime Video and Channel 5.