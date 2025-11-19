Amanda Holden's barbed comment on Britain's Got Talent amid Kelly Brook drama

And just like that, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is back on our screens, but with every fresh batch of stars comes an inevitable amount of drama. This year, according to reports, it's the former model Kelly Brook who is at the centre of a historical feud - but it's not with any of her fellow campmates!

Allegedly, the British model, 45, had a disagreement with the show's frontmen, Ant and Dec, which dates back to 2009 when she was hired as a judge on Britain's Got Talent alongside Amanda Holden for just four days before being axed from the show. Now, Amanda's comments on Kelly's stint on the show have resurfaced.

Speaking to the Mirror before Kelly was appointed, Amanda said: "I love that it's just me and the boys. There's lots of flirting they're two naughty boys. She added: "I said to Simon: 'If you ever wheel in anyone younger than me, I'll kill you! I’d rather leave the show."'

© Ken McKay/Shutterstock Kelly was on the show for four days

Simon subsequently hired Kelly, who was nine years younger than the Heart Radio presenter. Subsequently, Kelly was let go from the show, and three years later, Simon hired Alesha Dixon. Talking about the decision, Amanda said: "You'll have to talk to Simon about Alesha, he booked her, but I think she's probably got something else – a brain," seemingly making a dig about Kelly's intelligence.

Kelly previously said that she believed axing from the show was down to a comment she made to Ant and Dec, questioning their role on the series. Writing about the moment in their joint 2010 memoir, Ooh! What a Lovely Pair: Our Story, Dec penned: "Kelly looked nervous, so I told her it was going to be great fun and to just relax. She nodded, then looked at me and said, 'And what do you do on the show?'

"I looked at Simon, who was sat next to me. He turned to Kelly and said, 'Kelly, you have seen the show, haven’t you?' To which she replied, 'Yeah... well, bits.'"

© Mark Campbell/Shutterstock Amanda has commented on Kelly's hiring in the past

Dec continued: "I don’t want to sound like an egomaniac, but the last person who said, 'And what do you do?' was the Queen when I met her at the party for ITV’s 50th anniversary."

The pair also explained that they didn't understand why Kelly had been brought onto the show, "Obviously, as hosts of the show, we have to justify that kind of thing to the audience, and no one could give us a good reason why Kelly was on board.

"The simple answer was that Simon, without talking to anyone, had decided it was a good idea. We didn’t agree." They added that they did feel sorry for Kelly, and were told the reason she wasn't appearing on the show anymore was because "it wasn’t anything personal with Kelly; it was just the four judges didn’t work."

© Ken McKay/Shutterstock Ant and Dec wrote about the exchange in their memoir

In a former interview, Kelly claimed: "There was nothing I could do in this country after Britain's Got Talent. The people at ITV were telling me that I had upset Ant and Dec, and that was it.

"I would love to have stayed on the show. I really felt it was working out. Ant and Dec had never been anything but pleasant to my face, but clearly, they didn’t want me on the show."