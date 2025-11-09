I'm a Celebrity 2025 line-up confirmed - first stars pictured in Australia

Now we're in November, the weather is certainly getting chillier in the UK, which means it's hotting up in Australia, ready for a host of brave celebrities to descend on the infamous jungle for the 2025 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. There have been rumblings over the last couple of weeks around who will form the line-up of this year's stars who will be braving not only the rice and beans diet and al fresco sleeping arrangements that come with jungle life, but also the stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials. But on 9 November, the first photos started to drop, revealing the stars who had landed at Brisbane Airport ready and raring to get stuck into every challenge in store.

Last year, fans were delighted by the varied selection of contestants, from TikToker turned Loose Women star GK Barry to McFly singer Danny Jones (who was crowned King of the Jungle) and vicar cum Strictly star, Reverend Richard Coles. Now, we can't wait to see the friendships that will form and the drama that will ensue with the new campmates, with our excitement only building after the 2025 trailer featuring hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly landed on ITV's social media on 7 November. Keep scrolling to meet all of the confirmed stars ahead of the launch show, which will reportedly air on 16 November…

1/ 2 © James Gourley/Shutterstock Lisa Riley Lisa Riley has long been one of the stars rumoured to be taking part this year, and it seems the rumours were true! The actress, 49, couldn't have looked happier to be landing in Australia, flashing a big, beaming smile at photographers as she arrived with multiple suitcases. It seems Lisa may have to become acclimatised to a simpler way of living as she'll soon trade her suitcases full of home comforts for a simple backpack with the bare essentials. The star, who has played Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale on and off since 1995, has reportedly been asked to take part "every year". According to the Daily Star, Lisa previously said she might consider it for a milestone birthday – and with her 50th just around the corner, 2025 could be the year she finally says 'yes'. A Strictly favourite from 2012, who finished fourth with the late pro dancer Robin Windsor, Lisa would undoubtedly bring warmth, humour and heart to the jungle.