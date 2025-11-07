I'm a Celebrity 2025: Full line-up featuring rock legend and soap icons revealed – report

The latest series of I'm a Celebrity is just around the corner, with the show expected to return to ITV's screens on 16 November. Last week, the show released its stomach-churning trailer, and it featured our favourite presenting duo, Ant and Dec, in matching festive jumpers as they served up a Christmas dinner in the style of the series' signature Bushtucker trials. "It's the most wonderful time of the year… and it's about to get even better with the news that the new series of I'm A Celebrity… is just weeks away!" Ant said in the trailer.

And we won't need to wait until the celebrities arrive at the airport, as The Sun has confirmed the show's full line-up, and it includes two soap icons, a social media star, a rock legend and the son of the late Ozzy Osbourne, who died on 22 July following a heart attack, further complicated by his Parkinson's disease. Scroll down to see the full line-up…

1/ 12 © Mike Marsland/WireImage Kelly has signed on after not wanting to for years Kelly Brook Model Kelly has previously insisted that she would never sign up for I'm a Celebrity, but it appears that the 46-year-old has finally been tempted Down Under. Back in 2018, she told reporters: "I can think of a million things I'd rather do. I'd rather go and work in my local pub." Kelly knows her way around a reality TV show, finishing in sixth place on the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing and competing on last year's Celebrity Race Around the World.



2/ 12 © Getty Images Martin's son previously competed on the show Martin Kemp Spandau Ballet star Martin, 64, is set to head to Australia according to the reports. Martin is also known for his acting career, appearing in The Bill and as Steve Owen in 324 episodes of EastEnders, before the character was killed off. Martin will be following in his son, Roman's footsteps, who reached the final of the 19th series in 2019.



3/ 12 © Getty Images Vogue's husband, Spencer Matthews, is a past contestant Vogue Williams Martin isn't the only star with a family connection in the jungle, as model Vogue Williams will also be heading over. The star, 40, is married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, who memorably lasted for three days back in the 15th series of the show after it was uncovered that he had been using steroids. Vogue is a hilarious host on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with comedian Joanne McNally, and her past success on Bear Grylls: Mission Survive proves she's not afraid of a challenge.



4/ 12 © Getty Images Jack's famous dad passed away this year Jack Osbourne Reality television star Jack, 39, has reportedly signed up for the show, months after the death of his father, rock and roll legend Ozzy Osbourne. The star might very well discuss his father's death when he makes it to the jungle. Jack previously appeared on Dancing with the Stars, where he finished in third place. He'll no doubt be wanting to take home the trophy this time!



5/ 12 © WireImage The former Lioness has been tempted to the jungle Alex Scott Former Lioness and Football Focus star looks to be set to leave the UK for Australia in the coming days. Alex, 41, was capped 140 times for the Lionesses, scoring 12 goals, and she scored a further 6 goals during her 76 caps with Arsenal. After reaching fifth place in the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing, the star replaced Dan Walker as the presenter of Football Focus. Alex will be cheered on by her girlfriend Jess Glynne during her time on the show.



6/ 12 © WireImage Ruby is this year's oldest contestant Ruby Wax Actress and former talk show host Ruby Wax will be one of this year's contestants if the reports are to be believed. Ruby, 72, rose to fame as Shelley in the hit '80s sitcom Girls on Top before launching her talk show career. The star is also known as a co-writer for Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley's iconic sitcom, Absolutely Fabulous, and in recent years, she has become a vocal campaigner around mental health.



7/ 12 © WireImage Whitney's gone from Walford to Down Under Shona McGarty Former EastEnders star Shona is swapping Walford for the jungle. The actress, 34, is best known for her 16-year stint on the BBC's popular soap where she played Whitney Dean. Shona tackled several heavy storylines during her time on the show, including have a miscarriage and being sexually abused by her guardian's fiancé. Previous reports indicated that ITV bosses had been wanting to sign Shona since her departure from EastEnders last year.



8/ 12 © Mike Marsland/WireImage Soap icon Lisa Riley is part of the cast Lisa Riley Shona isn't the only soap star on the cast list, as Emmerdale's Lisa Riley has also signed up. Lisa, 49, made her debut as Mandy Dingle back in 1995, before leaving the show in 2001; she returned to the show in 2019. The star also made it to the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2012, and has also appeared in Waterloo Road, Inspector George Gently and was formerly a panellist on Loose Women.



9/ 12 © Getty Images Eddie will bring plenty of laughs to the jungle Eddie Kadi Comedian and former Strictly star Eddie Kadi will no doubt bring plenty of laughs during his stint in the jungle. The star, 42, is also close friends with fellow comedian Babatunde Aléshé, who competed on the show in its 22nd series back in 2022. The pair host the podcast, Man Like You, alongside Mo Gilligan.



10/ 12 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Will Tom win over viewers? Tom Read Wilson After helping people find love on Celebs Go Dating, Tom is now heading on his own adventure. The 38-year-old, who made his television debut as a contestant on The Voice has a loveable personality and could end up as one of the favourites for the crown.



11/ 12 © AFP via Getty Images The rapper is heading to the jungle Aitch Rapper Aitch, who won a BRIT Award in 2023, is swapping the music studio for the jungle. The star, 25, will no doubt be a hit with younger viewers, and his tour commitments places him in Australia until January. Someone managed to plan ahead!



12/ 12 © Getty Images The star has a huge social media following Angeyginge Following on the success of other social media stars like GK Barry and Nella Rose, I'm a Celeb bosses have now signed football streamer Angryginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle. The star has amassed over 1.3 million subscribers on Twitch thanks to his FIFA and other football-related content. The 23-year-old also has some reality TV experience, competing on YouTube's Inside, which challenged people to remain in a house for a week while completing various tasks in a bid to win up to a £1 million.

