Stars of 'iconic' British show to reunite 10 years after final episode

The stars of the iconic British comedy series, Peep Show, are set to reunite this festive period for The Great British Bake Off Christmas special.

David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman, who starred in the popular TV series, will join Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond in the famous white tent as they take on a series of seasonal baking challenges.

Their reunion comes ten years after the final episode of Peep Show aired on 16 December 2015. The series ran for nine seasons and first premiered in September 2003.

© Channel 4 The cast of Peep Show will star in the Bake off Christmas special

What to expect from the Bake Off Christmas special

In the festive special, the stars of the show will don festive jumpers as they tackle seasonal baking challenges under the watchful eyes of judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Viewers can also expect the usual mischief and banter from hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

Noticeably absent from the line-up is Robert Webb, who led the cast of Peep Show alongside David Mitchell.

© Shutterstock David Mitchell starred as Mark Corrigan in Peep Show

The synopsis continues: "The group will attempt to whisk, knead and decorate their way to glory with challenges paying homage to Peep Show. But will their culinary creations rise to the occasion, or will they collapse like a poorly-proofed loaf?"

An official air date for the special has yet to be announced.

Who starred in Peep Show?

Created by Andrew O'Connor, Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, the award-winning series followed the lives of two dysfunctional flatmates, Mark Corrigan and Jeremy 'Jex' Usbourne, played by David Mitchell and Robert Webb respectively, living together in Croydon, south London.

The cult classic was known for its distinctive point-of-view filming style, overlaid with internal monologues. It was met with consistent critical acclaim and is regarded by some TV critics as one of the best sitcoms of the 2000s.

© Shutterstock Robert Webb played Jez in the sitcom

Olivia Coleman played Mark's love interest Sophie Chapman, alongside Matt King as Super Hans, Jeremy's bandmate and friend, Isy Suttie as Mark's co-worker and girlfriend, Dobby, and Sophie Winkleman as Jeremy's ex-girlfriend, Big Suze.

Jim Howick (Ghosts), Rachel Blanchard (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Neil Fitzmaurice (Benidorm) and Paterson Joseph (Wonka) also appeared in the show.

Peep Show is available to stream on Netflix, Channel 4 and Disney+. The Great British Bake Off is available on Channel 4.