All about Hallmark's Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story — cast, filming locations, and movie's premiere date

Matthew expressed that the film is all about family, giving back, and joy. He shared: "It's the families… the backdrop of the whole film is taking place around two families that are obsessed with the Bills. My Uncle Tommy [in the film] raised us and really sacrificed a lot in his life … so there is definitely a giving aspect within a loved one, within the family at Christmas. You're going to get family, you're going to get love, you're going to get a nice, joyous ending. I just want people to really sit down, watch this movie with their family, enjoy it … feel good."