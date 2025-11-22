All about Hallmark's Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story — cast, filming locations, and movie's premiere date

It's that time of year to watch holiday romcoms that will bring laughter and joy during the cold winter months. Hallmark's sweet film Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story wholesomely showcases lifelong neighbors and Bills fans as they bond over their love of football, while finding who the secret Santa is. Learn all about the film below.
What is the movie about?
The film focuses on the two lead characters Morgan Quinn and Gabe DeLuca, who are neighbors who root for the Bills together, however, Gabe has secretly always had a crush on Morgan. Morgan found out that her uncle gets a Christmas gift each year because more than 60 years ago, an anonymous person helped her family survive after her uncle was drafted. Morgan, along with Gabe, set out on a mission to discover who her uncle's secret Santa is in order to pay it forward. As they unravel the holiday mystery further each time, they fall in love deeper with time.
Who are the cast members in the movie?
Actress Holland Roden portrayed Morgan Quinn, and actor Matthew Daddario played Gabe DeLuca, the two leading stars, and Joe Pantoliano plays Uncle Tommy. Tracy Pollan portrays Joanne, Steve Schirripa plays Frank, Caroline Aaron portrays Ricki and Patti Muri plays Cathy.
Being that it is a film that represents the Buffalo Bills, it's only right that members of the popular football team also gave appearances. Viewers can catch Bills' head coach Sean McDermott and players Ray Davis, Damar Hamlin, Dion Dawkins, Dawson Knox and Reid Ferguson.
Where was the film shot?
The film stayed on brand with its filming locations. It was shot mostly in Buffalo, New York, fittingly the place that the Buffalo Bills represent, in order to showcase the environment authentically. It was also shot in Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, which is the actual stadium of the NFL team. Shots were also taken at Orchard Park itself and East Aurora, which are both in New York state.
When is the movie's premiere date and where can it be watched?
The film can be watched live on the Hallmark Channel on November 22 at 8/7c. If you can't catch it live, you can stream it on Hallmark+ the following day.
What have the actors said about the film?
Matthew expressed that the film is all about family, giving back, and joy. He shared: "It's the families… the backdrop of the whole film is taking place around two families that are obsessed with the Bills. My Uncle Tommy [in the film] raised us and really sacrificed a lot in his life … so there is definitely a giving aspect within a loved one, within the family at Christmas. You're going to get family, you're going to get love, you're going to get a nice, joyous ending. I just want people to really sit down, watch this movie with their family, enjoy it … feel good."